Spineart Receives 510(k) Clearance for SCARLET® AC-Ti Anterior Cervical Cage

GENEVA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spineart, a fast-growing company specialized in spine surgery, proudly announces the 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SCARLET® AC-Ti secured anterior cervical cage.

The SCARLET® AC-Ti builds on a decade of experience with the SCARLET® system. The SCARLET® AC-Ti addition introduces new features such as the MIMETIX® morphometric profile, developed with digital models of the vertebrae to optimize the contact surface between implant and endplates. The system allows for fixation with screws and anchors.

The SCARLET® AC-Ti cervical cage utilizes Spineart's proprietary Ti-LIFE technology1. Ti-LIFE technology, a proprietary additive manufacturing process, has a porous structure that closely mimics the trabecular bone structure.

"This approval underscores our commitment to innovation, continuously evolving our most successful products, such as the SCARLET® system," said Alessia Erlingher, Chief Commercial Officer at Spineart.

For more information about the SCARLET® AC-Ti cervical cage and Spineart's comprehensive range of spinal surgery solutions, visit spineart.com

For media inquiries or further information, please contact us at: press@spineart.com.

About Spineart

Spineart is a global company specialized in spine surgery innovation, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies for surgeons and hospitals worldwide, for the benefit of their patients. Renowned for its commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Simplicity, Spineart continues to push the boundaries of spinal surgery with its comprehensive portfolio of procedural solutions and digital technologies.

Spineart was awarded the "Prix de l'Economie Genevoise 2022" for its contribution to technological and scientific innovations, commercial activities, job creations and ESG principles.

Visit spineart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

1 Joseph L. Laratta, MD - Bradley J. Vivace, MD - Mónica López-Peña, DVM, PhD - Fernando Muñoz Guzón, DVM, PhD - Antonio Gonzalez-Cantalpeidra, DVM, PhD - Alberto JorgeMora, MD, PhD - Rosa Maria Villar - Laura Pino-Lopez, PhD - Alexandr Lukyanchuk, BS - Erik Arden Taghizadeh, BS - Jesús Pino-Minguez, MD, PhD. 3D-printed titanium cages without bone graft outperform PEEK cages with autograft in an animal model. Spine Journal. 2021; 22(6): DOI (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.spinee.2021.12.004)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421455/SCARLET_AC_Ti_tech.jpg