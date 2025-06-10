Spiro® Previews Research During Cannes Lions Showing Experiential Marketing Drives Revenue Growth

The Spiro Experiential Marketing Impact Report repositions experiential from a cost center to a revenue driver.

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's climate of economic uncertainty and tightened budgets, marketers are under mounting pressure to prove business ROI—and experiential has long been one of the most powerful, yet hardest-to-measure, channels in the mix.

Leading global experiential marketing agency Spiro® is solving that challenge—previewing new research findings that draw a direct line between live brand experiences (tradeshows, events, festivals) and purchase intent. These findings demonstrate that experiential is more than an engagement tactic.

The agency is previewing key findings from the Spiro Experiential Marketing Impact (EMI) Report ahead of its full release, during partnership activations with Brand Innovators and Café Society during Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

"Marketers don't need more stunts and activations—they need quantifiable evidence," said Carley Faircloth-Kilmurray, Global CMO at Spiro. "Now, we can draw a line from experiential marketing to customer purchase intent. By quantifying the business value of experiential, we are able to give marketers the data they need to defend spend, scale success, and use live experiences as a strategic revenue driver."

The proprietary study, conducted in partnership with an independent research firm, reviewed responses from more than 1,000 participants vetted through detailed screening. Once accepted, attendees who had engaged with various vertical brands at live events in the last six months were invited to participate in an online survey that included advanced logic and additional controls for marketing measurement confidence and data hygiene.

The EMI Report additionally quantifies the impact of critical factors that strengthen Brand Gravity—the intangible feeling that creates bonds with customers to drive brand loyalty and revenue—proving that live experiential marketing accelerates factors such as engagement, amplification, trust, and conversion.

"This study demonstrates a link between experiential design at live events to real marketing effectiveness and business outcomes," said Dane Aloe, Spiro's EVP, Strategy & Measurement. "And this intelligence allows us to optimize specific behavioral levers within our experiential design to increase the connection between audiences and brands to drive results."

Timed perfectly during Cannes Lions, the EMI Report also supports the Lions State of Creativity Report, which found that 51% of brands struggle with bold creative risks due to lack of key audience insights.

Preview Data

The Spiro Experiential Marketing Impact Report empowers marketers and stakeholders with the confidence and intelligence to elevate live brand experiences as a direct revenue accelerator. Sign up now to be the first to access the full report.

Spiro will also appear on stage at the Brand Innovators Leadership Marketing Summit moderating a thought-provoking panel on the power of experiential marketing with Pinterest and Spotify.

Spiro is available for conversations both on-site at Cannes Lions and beyond. For media coverage or interview opportunities, please contact Sara Ahuja.

About Spiro®Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically-led, creatively-driven, leading global experiential agency. We exist to cultivate powerful bonds between brands & their customers through the channel of experiential. Partnering with some of the world's most recognized brands, we integrate attraction drivers & brand objectives to design events & experiences that yield real, brand value from our clients' experiential spend. Through our proprietary Experiential Intelligence system—our science of attraction—we understand customer motivators, design to those behaviors, and position brands as the undisputed leader in the hearts & minds of their most important audiences. Experience Brand Gravity, the uniquely Spiro bond between brand & customer, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

Media ContactSara Ahujasahuja@thisisspiro.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706739/Cannes_Lions__EMIR_Preview_Launch__PRNewswire.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091294/SPIRO_FullColor_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire