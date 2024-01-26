Cerca nel sito
 
STEELITE INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW SERVICE OFFER AND UNMATCHED INNOVATION AT AMBIENTE, FRANKFURT

26 gennaio 2024 | 11.12
LETTURA: 3 minuti

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelite International, a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, is pleased to announce an unparalleled service offer starting January 31st. Featuring an impressive 1,700 SKU's all available directly from stock via the NEW European Distribution Warehouse, allowing Steelite to bring world-class hospitality solutions to the industry quicker than ever!

Rob Price, Global Operations Director commented: "Our journey has been to deliver on a plan with no deviation; to invest in people to rebuild and reaffirm our factory community, and to invest in equipment and infrastructure for sustainable growth. These investments are the fundamental foundation to realise our subsequent investment in readily available inventory and a European warehouse – for products to flow and for us ALL to grow."

Jackie Stait, Commercial Supply Chain Director added: "It's simple, we've listened to our customers, they want the quality and innovation Steelite offers, but they want it quickly. We are excited to offer an unmatched breadth of brands & products, with over 3,500 (products) Tabletop & Buffet solutions available."

Alongside this game changing incentive, Steelite launch unmatched innovation with over 300 new products at this year's leading exhibition dedicated to the catering and hospitality sector, Ambiente Frankfurt. Renowned as the global hub for the tableware and hospitality industry, Ambiente has long been a key event in the hospitality calendar. As Steelite prepare to exhibit at this esteemed trade fair from 26th – 30th January, there's excitement to unveil an extensive range of new products that embody their unmatched commitment to excellence in design, innovation and craftsmanship.

Alex Gonzalez, Senior Vice President of International Markets  "In the spirit of innovation and steadfast enthusiasm, Steelite embarks on a new chapter, heralding an era of unparalleled service and groundbreaking product offerings. With an impressive 1,700+ SKUs available directly from stock via the new European Distribution Warehouse, our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality solutions is now faster and more dynamic than ever before. As we proudly unveil over 300 new products at Ambiente, Frankfurt 2024, our pledge to excellence in design, innovation, quality, and craftsmanship shines through. Embracing change with open arms, we invite foodservice & hospitality operators to join us on this exciting journey where quality meets speed, and innovation knows no bounds. Steelite is not just a supplier; we are the unmatched catalyst for elevating dining experiences globally."

From visionary new tableware ranges to ingenious service solutions, Steelite's new product launches promise to captivate, inspire, and elevate dining experiences around the globe.

Steelite invites you to visit their stand at Ambiente Frankfurt, Stand C79, Hall 11.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Steelite International

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SteeliteInternationalEMEAInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/steelite_emea/Twitter: https://twitter.com/SteeliteEMEALinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/steelite-international

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324892/Alina.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steelite-international-announces-new-service-offer-and-unmatched-innovation-at-ambiente-frankfurt-302045565.html

