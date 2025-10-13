StoryOne: Human-Centric AI Publishing launches ahead of Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

VIENNA, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Wednesday (October 15) marks the official start of the Frankfurt Book Fair – and the Vienna-based start-up StoryOne has just unveiled an innovation at the Vodafone Future Day that could fundamentally change how we write and publish non-fiction books.

StoryOne enables fact-checked books up to 300× faster – journalists can test the tool for free.

Writing and publishing a book has long been seen as a lifetime achievement – slow, complex, and often inaccessible. With the launch of StoryOne 2.0, the company introduces a completely new way to publish non-fiction: Human-Centric Book Publishing.

Using the Story Editor, anyone can transform their ideas, podcasts, interviews, articles, research, or manuscripts into a high-quality, fact-based non-fiction book – in just about an hour.That's up to 300 times faster than traditional publishing.

At the Vodafone Future Day 2025 Michael Reinartz, Chief Innovation Officer at Vodafone Germany, said: "Writing a book usually takes months or even years. With StoryOne's new AI-powered functions, this process is being reinvented. Now, professional-quality books can be created within hours – while authors keep full control of their content."

Books that would never have existed before

Human-Centric Publishing – the alternative to the flood of AI-generated books

StoryOne clearly differentiates itself from today's flood of low-quality "prompt books":

Research confirms global relevance

A recent Harvard / OpenAI study (September 2025) shows that 40% of all work-related ChatGPT use cases involve writing – in management and business contexts, it's more than half.Most importantly: two-thirds of these activities involve revising, structuring, or improving existing text, not generating new drafts.This is exactly where StoryOne's Human-Centric AI approach excels.

End-to-End Publishing Platform – from idea to reader

StoryOne is an end-to-end publishing platform:

Pricing: AI Book creation starts at €50 (≈ $55). Author copies with ISBN start at €18 (≈ $20) – decreasing to €5 per copy in bulk.

Invitation to journalists and partners

Journalists can try StoryOne for free:Use the promo code "FBM25" to receive 1,000 credits (€50 value) and transform your own content – an interview, podcast, or research piece – into a finished book within minutes.The code is valid until October 19.

About StoryOne

StoryOne was founded by Hannes Steiner, a former publisher and bookseller.The platform already counts more than 100,000 users and 20,000 published book titles worldwide.

With its new version, StoryOne is bringing AI-assisted publishing to the mainstream – responsibly, transparently, and always human-first.Its mission: More knowledge. More voices. More diversity in book form.

