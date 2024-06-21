Sungrow Hydrogen made its first appearance at InterSolar Europe, flexible green hydrogen production equipment impressed global audience!

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19th, InterSolar Europe 2024, the world's leading renewable energy exhibition, grandly opened in Munich and attracted numerous new energy enthusiasts from around the world. Sungrow Hydrogen showcased its four-to-one ALK hydrogen production system and the latest PEM water electrolyzer, and was invited to talk about flexible green hydrogen production technology in Green Hydrogen Forum, conveyed the power of Sungrow Hydrogen to the world.

Sungrow Hydrogen four-to-one ALK hydrogen production system(1000Nm³/h×4) as well as 300Nm³/h PEM water electrolyzer were jointly exhibited with Sungrow PV & ESS products, joining hands in promoting global energy transformation. In Green Hydrogen Forum, Stephen Zhang, Director of European Region, further introduced flexible green hydrogen production technology. Sungrow Hydrogen builds an "efficient, intelligent, safe" flexible green hydrogen production system with PWM hydrogen production power supply, water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment and intelligent hydrogen management system. Through comprehensive monitoring and cluster control from energy generation to application, better coupling between hydrogen production and wind & solar power could be achieved, enabling hydrogen production equipment and systems to operate more stably and with higher quality.

Green hydrogen, one of the cleanest secondary energy source, is essential for achieving carbon reduction target in Europe. The frequently introduced stimulus policies and the ambitious goal of green hydrogen production fully demonstrate EU's determination to thrive the green hydrogen industry. Recently, the subsidy for several low-carbon hydrogen projects with overall capacity up to 1.5GW has been approved in Europe, and more local projects will be finished in the future under active promotion. Sungrow Hydrogen flexible green hydrogen production solution which could provide "customized" and "one-stop" service is no doubt a good choice for local clients.

In recent years, as more and more countries are getting to explore the path of using hydrogen energy to achieve carbon reduction, Sungrow Hydrogen is attracting more attention internationally with its strength in technical accumulation and brand power. In the future, Sungrow Hydrogen will continue to innovate in technology and expand overseas markets, cooperating with more global clients to promote the landing of more high-quality hydrogen projects worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443965/Sungrow_Hydrogen.jpg