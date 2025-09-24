Suvoda and Greenphire complete brand integration with unified website and social media presence

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company, today announced the completion of its brand integration with Greenphire, unifying both companies under the Suvoda name and brand.

Following the successful merger announced in April 2025, the brand integration marks the next step in creating a single company that delivers a comprehensive clinical trial technology platform designed to ease the experience of running and participating in clinical trials. The company now offers a consolidated social media presence on LinkedIn and updated website featuring the full product suite at suvoda.com.

Suvoda's patient-centric solutions and product innovation simplifies the patient and site journey while improving operational efficiency and data quality. With this focus in mind, the Suvoda Platform delivers a seamless, real-time clinical trial experience for patients, study sites, sponsors, and CROs by bringing together eight integrated products:

Over the next several months, the company will unify all its solutions so that clinical trial sites and sponsors enjoy a single sign on, consistent and intuitive user interface, a single patient app, and shared data layer for real-time data access across solutions.

"Our goal is to ease the experience at every point in the patient journey—whether that's operational, logistical, or financial," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. "We want to make clinical trials more responsive, more connected, and easier for patients to complete."

Sponsors, sites, and patients using Suvoda products will begin to see rebranding, including a harmonized color palette and logo across all products. The company will also introduce a single launchpad on the platform, providing unified access to all study software.

Suvoda continues to provide high-quality products, services, and innovation, as well as the advanced technology and expert support needed to navigate the mission-critical, time-sensitive moments of clinical trials. Throughout the integration, Suvoda is dedicated to working with sponsors, sites, and patients to help them Trial wisely.

About SuvodaSuvoda is a global clinical trial technology company with a real-time experience platform that empowers sponsors and CROs to make confident decisions and sites and patients to take calm, controlled action. Suvoda delivers interconnected, action-driven software solutions and industry-leading services and support, so that even in the most time-sensitive, mission-critical moments, life-changing studies keep moving forward. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company maintains customer satisfaction scores that consistently exceed the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 2000 trials across more than 95 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com and follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

For additional information please contact:Elena FilimonovaChief Marketing Officer, Suvodamarketing@suvoda.com

