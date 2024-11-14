Cerca nel sito
 
Suvoda Awarded US Patent for its eCOA Software Architecture

14 novembre 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Low-code, no-code approach accelerates eCOA questionnaire design and deployment, taking questionnaire creation, licensing, and localization off the critical path 

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda, a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare diseases, announced the receipt of a patent from the US Patent Office for the Suvoda Questionnaire Definition Language (SQDL), part of the software architecture of its eCOA (electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment) product. 

The patent demonstrates the power of Suvoda eCOA: expedited questionnaire creation, translation, localization, and deployment so clinical trial sponsors can launch their studies more efficiently. While eCOA is traditionally a bottleneck in clinical trial implementation, Suvoda eCOA and its SQDL tool enable sponsors to deliver high quality questionnaires in a matter of hours, instead of days.  

"This recognition by the US Patent Office is a testament to the ingenuity, creativity, and technical excellence of our team. Many claim to offer similar capabilities, but Suvoda's patented technology enables us to truly deliver on our promises. Suvoda eCOA accelerates questionnaire implementation in a regulatory compliant manner, which is crucial for the efficiency and success of clinical trials," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. 

The patented architecture offers several key benefits: 

"The SQDL architecture fundamentally changes how eCOA questionnaires are created by supporting parallel construction of translations and layouts. We have patented the core of what we do, supporting a powerful no-code/low-code definition layer that enables an ecosystem of tools—like real-time, device-accurate previews and screenshot generation—that can improve eCOA implementation and deployment," explained Andrew McVeigh, Suvoda's Chief Architect. 

Suvoda eCOA is part of a comprehensive suite of clinical trial solutions, including IRT (Interactive Response Technology), eConsent, and the recently launched ePatient. Unified on the purpose-built Suvoda technology platform, these products support clinical trial sponsors in the most urgent moments of their studies, enabling them to enhance operational efficiency, reduce site-burden, transform patients' trial journeys, and help advance human health. 

For more information about Suvoda and its innovative eCOA solution, visit https://www.suvoda.com/products/ecoa.  

About Suvoda:Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system, and rare diseases. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company's Net Promoter Score (NPS) consistently exceeds the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) to support more than 1,500 trials across more than 85 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on LinkedIn

CONTACT: marketing@suvoda.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759317/Suvoda_Logo.jpg

