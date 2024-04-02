Sycomp Celebrates 30th Anniversary and Opens New Integration Center in Ireland

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc., announced today that the company is celebrating its 30th anniversary and expanding its global IT services and logistics operation with the opening of its new European warehouse and Integration Center (IC) in Dublin, Ireland. Sycomp started as a local value-added reseller (VAR) in 1994 and has since grown into a global solutions provider helping customers deliver complex IT projects in more than 150 countries.

"We are very proud and honored to say we've been in business for 30 years, having grown organically in a very competitive technology marketplace and staying true to our mission of helping our customers solve many challenging projects," said Michael Symons, CEO of Sycomp. "Our European expansion underscores our achievements, builds our service and support for our multi-national customers, and extends our growth trajectory."

Sycomp's new Ireland location includes a state-of-the-art Integration Center, logistics and warehousing facilities, customer and partner meeting space, and it will serve as a European hub for the company. In addition to the new Ireland location, Sycomp has Integration Centers in Burlingame, Calif., Miami, Brazil, China, Singapore, Philippines, and India. Each center enables Sycomp's certified engineers to configure, integrate and test customers' systems before shipping, removing complexities and providing a seamless customer implementation.

"We greatly appreciate and thank our employees, customers and partners around the world who have made our 30-year milestone an amazing journey," said Symons. "Looking ahead, we are well positioned to continue outstanding customer service and support, deepening our services capabilities, and being a great place to work."

About Sycomp A Technology Company, Inc.Sycomp is a global IT services and logistics provider with extensive expertise in cloud, data center, endpoint management and security solutions. Sycomp's diverse team of consultants and engineers deliver on the company's mission to tackle challenging global IT projects through its state-of-the-art integration and warehouse centers and global technology partnerships. Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, California, Sycomp has successfully shipped, deployed and managed complex IT projects and supporting assets in more than 150 countries helping its Fortune 500 customers and global partners realize a world without boundaries. Visit sycomp.com for more information.

