SYL Showcases Pioneering Energy Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2024

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the prestigious Intersolar Europe Exhibition 2024, SYL, an energy storage subsidiary of the Risen Group, has once again demonstrated its leadership in the market by unveiling innovative energy storage solutions. This year's event, held from June 19-21, SYL unveiled its groundbreaking 215kWh all-in-one cabinet, tailored specifically for the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) market, marking a significant leap in the efficiency and scalability of the one-stop C&I solution.

The highlight of the exhibition was the full-sized 215kWh all-in-one cabinet, the iCon, which drew considerable attention from industry professionals and potential clients alike. Lei Zhang, SYL's deputy general manager of product R&D, announced the product launch of this Europe version all-in-one cabinet, in his keynote speech on booth. This state-of-the-art product is designed to meet the growing energy needs of businesses, offering a compact, efficient, safe and reliable solution. The all-in-one cabinet integrates advanced liquid-cooled battery pack technology, the self-developed Battery Management System (BMS) and Power Conversion System (PCS) into one single unit, simplifying installation and maintenance while maximizing performance and safety.

The CEO of the Group, Terry Wu, emphasized the importance of addressing the increasing demand for robust and scalable energy storage solutions in Europe. "Europe is one of the centres of global new energy development, and is also the highland of cooperation and innovation of SYL Battery. In the future, the company will continue to give full play to the advantages of technological innovation, further strengthen international cooperation, promote technical exchanges and resource sharing, and help promote the global renewable energy high-quality, sustainable development," said Terry.

In addition to the all-in-one cabinet, SYL also presented a minimized model of their containerized energy storage system, the eTron, boasting an impressive 5MWh capacity in a directly shippable 20-foot container. This containerized solution is designed for utility and large-scale industrial applications, with doors opening at one single side, reducing footprint as much as 46% comparing to the industrial standard, offering a modular and scalable approach for 2~4 hours duration.

The unveiling of these products at Intersolar Europe 2024 underscores Risen Group's strategic focus on advancing energy storage technologies in Europe's context. These solutions are poised to play a critical role in the transition to renewable energy by enhancing the efficiency and reliability of power systems in the European countries. In addition, SYL has its service and maintenance centre located in Nuremberg, Germany. Attendees at the exhibition had the opportunity to engage with SYL's technical experts, gaining insights into the design, functionality, and benefits of these cutting-edge products.

Intersolar Europe 2024 served as the perfect platform for SYL to demonstrate their latest innovations and solidify their position as a key player in the energy storage market. As businesses worldwide seek sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions, SYL's new offerings are set to make a significant impact, driving the adoption of renewable energy and contributing to a greener future.

For more information on SYL's products and services, visit their website at www.sylbattery.com or Linkedin account at www.linkedin.com/company/72009443 .

