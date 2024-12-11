Cerca nel sito
 
Syrebo Joins Hands with Quality Production to Expand Global Reach of Rehabilitation Robot

11 dicembre 2024
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Syrebo has reached a cooperation with Quality Production, the famous manufacturer of custom orthopedic aids in Belgium, and Syrebo Hand Rehabilitation Robot is successfully integrated into their portfolio. The cooperation was solidified during a business visit to Quality Production, where both teams engaged in insightful discussions on industry trends, innovation strategies, and the future of rehabilitation care.

One of the key factors in this partnership is Quality Production's confidence in Syrebo's advanced rehabilitation technology. Syrebo's Hand Rehabilitation Robot utilizes intelligent pneumatic technology to provide tailored training modes—offering both active and passive exercises to meet the diverse needs of users. Its intuitive design and cutting-edge functionality have made it a trusted choice for rehabilitation professionals around the world, further reinforcing the decision to bring it into Quality Production's product range.

This collaboration is a significant step for Syrebo as it broadens its reach in the global market. With the support of Quality Production, Syrebo is poised to enhance its development and offer high-quality rehabilitation solutions to a wider audience, ultimately improving the rehabilitation experience for users worldwide.

Visit SYREBO on social media:Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/syrebosiyiintelligence/LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/syreboYoutube: http://www.youtube.com/@syreboMore about SYREBO, please check on the following linkhttp://www.syrebo.com info@syrebo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578477/In_photo_left_Stijn_Langenaken_Frank_Iliaens_Peter_Boeckx_Quality.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syrebo-joins-hands-with-quality-production-to-expand-global-reach-of-rehabilitation-robot-302328654.html

