Martedì 18 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:28
Take the Bus to the EURO 2024 Games & Use Savings to Enjoy the Match

18 giugno 2024 | 10.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Busbud Offers Extensive Options for Football Enthusiasts to Travel to Germany to Cheer on Their Country's Team

MONTREAL, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busbud, a global ground travel booking platform, shares how football enthusiasts can travel to the EURO 2024 games by bus and save significantly. Football fans across Europe can save significantly when taking the bus instead of the train to game locations throughout Germany. Reducing transportation costs allows fans to use their savings to spend more at the games when cheering on their country's team. Fans from Switzerland, France, The Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and many other countries can easily travel by bus to Germany to cheer on their country's team.

Busbud has highlighted a variety of routes in which football fans can search many travel options across different carriers and book directly. For example, Belgians can travel from Brussels to Cologne to cheer on the country's team and save 80% when compared to taking the train. With the savings, a football fan could buy a team scarf, a sandwich, a coffee, and three beers.

"Travelers can use their savings to better enjoy the games," says Christine Petersen, Busbud CMO. "With the savings from transportation, fans could purchase a EURO 2024 jersey, a team football scarf, a team t-shirt, and stadium concessions including more beer!" 

To celebrate the nail-biting continent-wide competition, Busbud is giving away €50 to 20 lucky football fans to spend on bus tickets to Germany for the Euro games! Fans eager to see the action in-person and feel the pulse of the crowd can enter the giveaway.

To find out more about how to save when traveling to the EURO 2024 games, please visit: https://www.busbud.com/blog/euros-2024-travel-from-across-europe-to-germany-for-the-european-football-championship/

About Busbud:Busbud is a leading global mobility group that operates marketplaces focused on ground travel where travelers can book intercity bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries worldwide. The company also offers B2B software that powers the business of ground travel operators across the globe. For more information, please visit busbud.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441256/Busbud_Take_the_Bus_to_the_EURO_2024_Games___Use_Savings_to_Enjo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/take-the-bus-to-the-euro-2024-games--use-savings-to-enjoy-the-match-302175155.html

