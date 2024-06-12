Tata Communications announces five-year host broadcasting services deal with World Athletics

Tata Communications to provide global host broadcasting services to cover World Athletics Series events, including the World Championships in Tokyo in 2025, and support World Athletics' vision of encouraging the sport through strategic initiatives across India

MUMBAI, India, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications today announced a five-year global host broadcasting services deal covering the World Athletics Series of events. From 2025, Tata Communications will be a key strategic supplier for World Athletics, with a view to elevating innovation and audience engagement to new heights.

The collaboration kicks off in another huge year for the sport, with 2025 including the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing in March, World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou in May and World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego in September, as well as the flagship World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The World Athletics Championships, taking place from 13–21 September in 2025, is an event which regularly draws a global viewing audience of one billion people.

Tata Communications will empower World Athletics to captivate a global fan base and forge lasting connections with the sport by amplifying the excitement and drama of live global athletics competitions.

The company will deliver customised, world-class live content to broadcasters across continents, to ensure the action reaches fans in every corner of the globe. As the host broadcaster, it will take on the pivotal role of crafting immersive coverage for World Athletics events globally. Furthermore, Tata Communications will enable broadcasters to elevate the viewer experience and create a connected fan base through localized regional feeds.

The deal with World Athletics benefits from Tata Communications global media platform underpinned by a video native edge platform and application stack, offers reliable end-to-end support that meets the coverage demands of the sport's action-packed calendar of international events. The enhanced technology platform will enable World Athletics to bring a superior broadcast experience for fans globally.

World Athletics is committed to increasing the reach of the sport across the world. Tata Communications shares this vision with World Athletics and will support them in this endeavour, with a focused emphasis on supporting initiatives within India.

Tata Communications will also work with Worth Athletics to use the power of technology to enhance and progress World Athletics' sustainability efforts, which is core to its future strategy.

Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Business, Tata Communications said, "It is an exciting time of new content and changing viewer demands. Tata Communications is ideally placed as a global connectivity provider to help World Athletics meet its ambition of bringing athletics and inspirational stories to fans around the world. We offer the global footprint and scalable, resilient solutions necessary to carry these stories from arenas directly to viewers, whether from the UK, Tokyo, USA or beyond. As we bring the vibrancy of global athleticism to screens, I'm eager to see those stories inspire the next generation of Indian sporting excellence."

About World Athletics

World Athletics is the international governing body for athletics (track & field & running events). Our vision is to use the power and accessibility of athletics and our athletes to create a healthier and fitter world. World Athletics serves a number of stakeholders: elite athletes, their coaches, and their agents, and the 214 national athletics federations that make up the organisation, commercial partners and broadcasters. We work closely with the national federations to develop the sport around the globe, and with local organising committees to stage the biggest international athletics events, exciting and engaging fans of all ages.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com.

