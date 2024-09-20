Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Taylor Swift, Bruce Lee, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, BTS, & Hermès Birkin's Star in Julien's Global Auctions in Hong Kong and Beverly Hills

20 settembre 2024 | 11.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions is hosting two extraordinary events this September, celebrating iconic memorabilia and luxury fashion pieces from global legends in sports, music, film, and fashion.

Legends in Motion: Hong Kong Exhibition and AuctionThe "Legends in Motion" exhibition and auction in Hong Kong will showcase an array of memorabilia from some of the world's most legendary figures in entertainment and sports. This free public exhibition will be held at Pacific Place, Hong Kong, from September 14 to 27, leading to a live & online auction at Island Shangri-La on September 28 at 10 AM HKT (U.S. September 27, 7PM PDT/10PM EDT).

Exhibition Highlights:

Bold Luxury Celebrity Fashion Auction: Beverly HillsJulien's Auctions also presents "Bold Luxury," a live & online fashion auction at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on September 24 at 10AM PT, showcasing an eclectic mix of rare and iconic fashion pieces from celebrities and fashion icons.

Featured Highlights:

Julien's Auctions continues to redefine the auction landscape by bringing together history, glamour, and investment opportunities in these unparalleled events. Bidding is open at www.juliensauctions.com.

PRESS CONTACTSMozell Miley-Bailey(646) 653-3105 mozell@homagepr.com

info@juliensauctions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taylor-swift-bruce-lee-lady-gaga-lebron-james-bts--hermes-birkins-star-in-juliens-global-auctions-in-hong-kong-and-beverly-hills-302253862.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Arredamento_E_Design Moda Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro hosting two extraordinary luxury fashion pieces celebrating iconic memorabilia events this September
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza