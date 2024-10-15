TCL Announces Michael Rosen as Global Ambassador to Promote Reading and Literacy

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, is excited to announce a partnership with Michael Rosen, a prominent British author and poet celebrated for his dynamic contributions to both children's literature and adult poetry. As part of the partnership, Michael will be showcasing how TCL's advanced NXTPAPER technology can revolutionize the reading experience, promoting the joy of stories to audiences worldwide.

Michael Rosen brings a wealth of literary achievements and a distinctive voice that resonates deeply with both children and adults. Awarded the prestigious 2023 PEN Pinter Prize for his outstanding literary contributions, Rosen's influence extends across major markets including the US, UK, Europe, and China, making him an exemplary figure to lead TCL's global reading initiative. His books, including the iconic We're Going on A Bear Hunt and the heartfelt Many Different Kinds of Love: A Story of Life, Death and the NHS, have not only topped bestseller lists but also been commissioned for exclusive projects with notable cultural institutions. Rosen's engaging writing style and advocacy for reading perfectly showcase TCL's NXTPAPER technology, designed to enhance the digital reading experience.

"Partnering with TCL opens a truly exciting new chapter in my storytelling journey and for all writers too," said Michael Rosen. "With TCL's innovative NXTPAPER technology, stories become gateways to new worlds, accessible from any corner of the globe. This partnership goes beyond advancing technology – it's about making reading a joyous and part of our everyday lives. Together, we're setting the stage for a future where everyone can enjoy the pleasure of reading anytime, anywhere."

TCL's commitment to revolutionizing reading experiences is epitomized by its ongoing advancements in NXTPAPER technology. Since its introduction in 2021, NXTPAPER has set the benchmark for display innovation, enhancing visual comfort with features such as reduced blue light and minimized glare. The latest NXTPAPER 3.0, featured in the newly launched TCL 50 NXTPAPER smartphones, introduces the Max Ink Mode, which transforms the display to resemble an e-ink paper-like texture, ideal for extensive reading sessions. This mode minimizes eye strain and reduces distractions by muting unnecessary notifications, fostering a focused reading environment. With endorsements from TÜV, SGS, and Eyesafe, NXTPAPER technology not only provides a visually comfortable paper-like experience but also promotes sustainability and extends battery life to support up to a week of reading.

"Our partnership with Michael Rosen is strategically aligned with TCL's vision to enhance how people interact with digital content," said Jefferson Li, the General Manager of TCL Mobile Phone BU. "Michael's advocacy for literacy, coupled with our NXTPAPER technology, is poised to transform the digital reading landscape. We are dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and enjoyment of reading, underscoring our commitment to enhancing consumer well-being through innovative technology."

TCL is proud to host a special event featuring Michael Rosen on October 30 at the Southbank Centre, coinciding with the vibrant cultural atmosphere of the London Literature Festival. This session will spotlight Rosen's illustrious career and his passion for reading, alongside discussions on how TCL's NXTPAPER technology is making reading more accessible, comfortable, and engaging.

Literature enthusiasts and fans of Michael Rosen are invited to join this enriching experience, set against the backdrop of London's premier literary celebration. Discover the seamless integration of advanced technology with literary passion through this exciting partnership.

