TCL CSOT's World's First 14" 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display Wins AWE Award

Presenting Impressive Lineup of 20 Innovative Displays at AWE2024

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a renowned industry player developing advanced, innovative display technologies, unveiled an impressive lineup of over 20 cutting-edge products at AWE2024 (Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2024), Asia's largest consumer electronics and smart home exhibition held from March 14-17, 2024 in Shanghai, China. Among the showcased innovations, TCL CSOT's world's first 14" 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display received the prestigious AWE Award for its revolutionary OLED technology.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with the AWE Award for our latest display, reaffirming our commitment to developing advanced and innovative display products," said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT, "From our large-sized MLCD smart blackboard and medium-sized IJP Hybrid OLED notebook to the small-sized ultra-narrow bezel four-curved screen, we remain dedicated to enhancing the consumer experience and shaping a more advanced, connected, and healthy display future."

The World's First 14" 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display Wins AWE Award

The introduction of IJP OLED marks a significant leap forward in mainstream display technology, offering advantages such as a higher aperture ratio, lower power consumption, flexibility, and reduced cost. As a pioneer force in the industry, TCL CSOT holds the top position globally for invention patents in the field and plans to achieve mass production in the second half of 2024.

At AWE2024, TCL CSOT showcased the world's first 14" 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display, which received the AWE Award for its outstanding, revolutionary OLED technology. The display, a groundbreaking application of IJP OLED technology in laptops, boasts a breakthrough 240 PPI in mass production and utilizes a new type of Oxide compensation circuit technology for IGZO inkjet-printed OLED in various forms. With 30-120Hz VRR technology for adaptive power optimization, it offers a stunning visual experience with its 2.8K high-resolution. The display is thin, portable, and empowered by Hybrid OLED technology, enhancing convenience for mobile users.

The World's First 158" LCD and Mini LED Patchwork Smart Blackboard for an Immersive Learning Experience

This innovative technology combines the advantages of Mini LED and LCD, using small-spacing LED light strips to cover the black area of the LCD border. This enables a seamless transition and smooth visual experience, supporting ultra-large screen integrated display and smart split-screen multi-screen applications.

The blackboard offers an immersive education experience with its 8K high resolution, providing users with a new ultra-HD smart classroom. The Mini LED backlight technology enhances color reproduction with a wide color gamut of NTSC > 95% and local dimming, resulting in stunning colors, visuals, and sharp contrast. Additionally, the blackboard is easy to assemble and maintain, thanks to the Mini LED Light Strip Magnetic Fixation.

Introducing The 2K LTPO Ultra-narrow Bezel Four-curve OLED Screen

Equipped with an ultra-narrow bezel of 0.9mm and a four-curve design, the screen offers a screen-to-body ratio of up to 93%, providing a brilliant full-screen visual experience. Stunning picture quality in multiple scenarios is ensured with 2K high-definition resolution and smooth transition from 1 to 120 Hz. The HDR screen with a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits allows for clear visibility even in bright light. It supports high-frequency PWM dimming at 1920 Hz and has received TÜV Rheinland triple eye protection certification.

The screen incorporates TCL CSOT's latest high-efficiency luminescent C8 material, resulting in improved luminous efficiency by 17% and longer battery life. It has been applied to Xiaomi 14 Pro, offering a remarkable small-sized flagship visual experience.

In the future, TCL CSOT will leverage its core technological advantages as an industry innovator and continue to develop advanced technologies and new applications, unlocking the possibilities of the display universe and making a better display life a reality.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and ink-jet printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365918/image_5003518_27891300.jpg