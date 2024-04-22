TCL Proactively Unites Global Partners for Greatness at 2024 Global Partners Conference

WUHAN, China, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brands, hosted its 2024 TCL Industries Global Partners Conference (GPC 2024) on April 19, 2024. Under the theme "Unite for Greatness", the event convened nearly 500 business partners, industry leaders, and media outlets from 47 countries and regions to discuss the company's latest insights on global business development, R&D, and branding strategies. The conference highlighted the extensive reach of TCL's global partner network and emphasized its primary objectives of building a path towards a prosperous future with shared goals and success with its partners.

During the conference, Du Juan, CEO of TCL Industries, reaffirmed the company strategy and global strategy, prioritizing innovation upgrades through mid-high-end products, the integration of brand and local culture, corporate responsibility and sustainability, as well as the strengthening of the company's partner network in the path of global evolution.

Innovation has always been part of TCL's DNA. Daniel Sun, CTO of TCL Industries, shared at the conference that TCL Industries will continue to drive R&D and innovation, focusing on optimizing display quality, advancing home intelligence, and promoting green energy-saving technologies.

Bill Jiang, Vice President of TCL Industries and General Manager of the Global Marketing Center, reiterated the company's brand proposition, "Inspire Greatness", marking a steadfast commitment to empowering every TCL user to achieve greatness. Building on this proposition, four new brand attributes were also unveiled: vibrant, innovative, fashionable, and premium.

GPC 2024 also showcased TCL's latest innovations, including its latest QD-Mini LED TVs, TCL FreshIN Series Air Conditioners, Free Built-in Series Refrigerators, and cutting-edge washing machines that boast an industry-leading cleaning ratio. Additionally, the upcoming TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro and TCL NXTPAPER 14 with pioneering eye comfort display at the core, along with the innovative RayNeo X2 AR Glasses and RayNeo Air 2 XR Glasses, underscored TCL's efforts in product and technology innovation.

Celebrating 25 years since its first step of going global via Vietnam, TCL has solidified its global footprint. With a robust ecosystem of 10,000 partners and a reach spanning over 960 million users worldwide, TCL Industries has also transformed into a global technology company with sales operations in over 80 countries and regions and business presence in more than 160 countries and regions. Its success is anchored in its world-leading vertically integrated supply chain, cutting-edge products and technologies, and efficient partnership strategy.

With its brand proposition to "Inspire Greatness", TCL Industries will continue to seek new opportunities, drive innovation, embrace green practices, and grow with its global partners.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393072/image_5027930_10464420.jpg