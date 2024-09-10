Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

TCL Recognized at IFA 2024 for Breakthrough Innovations and Prestigious Industry Awards

10 settembre 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent IFA 2024 show in Berlin, TCL Electronics, a leading global consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, was recognized for its product innovations and technological solutions. Thanks to the premium QD-Mini LED TV, NXTFRAME TV, smartphones, and home appliances, TCL garnered multiple prestigious awards and accolades from authoritative media and organizations. 

The Global Product Technology Innovation Award (GPTIAwards), presented by the International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), recognizes TCL's excellence in consumer electronics industry this year. TCL A300 Series NXTFRAME TV, the brand-new TV category from TCL targeting different lifestyles, received the "Lifestyle TV Design Innovation Gold Award" for its integration of art, design, and cutting-edge technology. The TCL Free Built-In Refrigerator, also garnered the "Free Built-In Design Innovation Gold Award" because of its seamless design that fits perfectly into kitchen space, with only a one-centimeter gap required on both sides.

 

At IFA 2024, TCL also showcased its premium X11H QD-Mini LED TV, which received "Best of IFA 2024" awards from multiple international media, further cementing TCL's reputation as a leader in the Mini LED technology and large-size TV market. Prior to IFA, TCL has also received three prestigious EISA awards for their exceptional home theater performance and display quality in the 2024-2025 season. These accolades reflect TCL's commitment to delivering superior technology and design that enhance the consumer experience.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501184/TCL_Recognized_at_IFA_2024_for_Breakthrough_Innovations_and_Prestigious_Industry_Awards_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501185/TCL_Recognized_at_IFA_2024_for_Breakthrough_Innovations_and_Prestigious_Industry_Awards_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-recognized-at-ifa-2024-for-breakthrough-innovations-and-prestigious-industry-awards-302243104.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza consumer electronics brand Recognized at ifa show in Berlin griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza