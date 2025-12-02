circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

TCL SunPower Global Unveils New Home Energy Storage System: Scalable and Seamlessly Integrated

02 dicembre 2025 | 11.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LYON, France, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL SunPower Global today announced the launch of its new Energy Storage System, a major step forward in creating a fully connected home energy ecosystem. Designed to work seamlessly with SunPower solar panels and the SunPower app, this new solution empowers homeowners to maximize their solar investment and take control of their energy future.

"This new system delivers a complete, compatible energy ecosystem from one trusted brand," said Steven Zhang, GM of TCL SunPower. "We are committed to being the reliable single supplier for our installation partners, expanding our portfolio with solutions that make their work easier and giving them one point of contact for everything, sales, warranty, and support. This approach simplifies processes, reduces complexity, and makes their work easier. Combined with the best price-to-value ratio, it's a solution designed to help installers run their business more smoothly and profitably."

 

 

Part of a Complete SunPower Home Energy Ecosystem

The new SunPower Energy Storage System stores excess solar energy for use when it's needed most, during peak pricing periods, at night, or even during unexpected outages. Paired with the SunPower app, homeowners can effortlessly monitor and optimize their energy usage and savings, while the system unites solar generation, storage, and seamless management in a single platform. This integration delivers simplicity and control through one trusted brand, one account, and one app, making clean energy at home easier than ever.

Technical Specifications

Engineered for Safety and Reliability

The SunPower home energy system meets the highest safety standards, accredited by TüV Rheinland. It features:

Orders for the new Energy Storage System open on December 9 in Italy and France, where the product officially launched today. A broader rollout across additional EU countries is planned for early 2026, marking a significant step toward integrated home energy solutions.

Learn more about SunPower new generation energy storage and explore the complete home energy ecosystem. Visit: https://www.sunpowerglobal.com/uk/homeowners/products/storage-battery.

About TCL SunPower Global

Backed by the global strength, financial stability, and technological leadership of the TCL Group, TCL SunPower Global is a leading player in the solar energy space, committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and accessible solar solutions worldwide. We integrate advanced technology, vertical manufacturing, and a strong focus on sustainability to support the transition to clean energy. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, we pioneer next-generation solar technologies that empower individuals, organizations, and entire regions to shape a cleaner energy future. TCL SunPower Global brings to market two dedicated product brands: TCL Solar, focused on high-efficiency solar panels, and SunPower, offering integrated energy solutions. Together, they address the diverse needs of the global solar market, from residential rooftops to commercial installations and large-scale utility projects. Find more at sunpowerglobal.com, tclsolar.com, and on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2835728/SunPower_Home_Energy_Storage.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2680312/5649813/TCL_SunPower_Logo.jpg

 

 

For media inquiries, please contact: Anna PortaTCL SunPower Global anna.porta@sunpowerglobal.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-sunpower-global-unveils-new-home-energy-storage-system-scalable-and-seamlessly-integrated-302630220.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Qualità della vita in Italia, ecco la classifica 2025 di dove si vive meglio
Papa Leone in Libano, messaggio di pace per una nazione in crisi
Il coro ProPal a Monteverde: "Palestina libera e Israele trasferito in America" - Video
Eddie Brock tra i big di Sanremo, ieri sul palco di Alfa - Video
Squadre speciali e droni a Fiumicino per un'esercitazione, simulato un attacco terroristico - Video
Montepulciano, oltre 1200 persone a evento Pd: "Qui per rafforzare leadership Schlein" - Video
Esercitazione antiterrorismo a Fiumicino, prefetto Giannini: "Test su reazione e soccorso" - Video
News to go
Mercato immobiliare in Italia, prezzi in leggera crescita: i dati - Video
Influenza in anticipo, già 2 milioni di italiani a letto
News to go
Bruxelles promuove la Manovra - Video
News to go
Passaporti, novità nei pagamenti dal primo dicembre - Video
Ue, Zingaretti: "Ci sono due maggioranze" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza