Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

TCL to Introduce Home Energy Management System at IFA 2024

09 settembre 2024 | 16.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, introduced its groundbreaking Home Energy Management System (TCL HEMS) at IFA 2024 in Berlin, from 6 to 10 September. Designed to redefine home energy management, TCL HEMS promises a smarter, greener, and more efficient future for households.

Managing household energy devices can be challenging due to the lack of unified systems and seamless connectivity. TCL HEMS addresses this by integrating essential energy and electronics components—solar panels, inverters, energy storage batteries, heat pumps, EV chargers, and other home appliances—into a single, cohesive system. This innovation allows users to effortlessly control and monitor their entire energy ecosystem through the TCL Home app, providing a unified interface for maximum convenience.

TCL HEMS adheres to GDPR standards, ensuring data security and privacy through its proven TCL IoT system. The system's standardized access protocol guarantees efficient, consistent, and interoperable data communication. TCL's integration of thermal systems into the photovoltaic energy suite and the application of IoT technology for data connectivity are highlighted as industry-leading advancements.

TCL HEMS is designed not only to reduce energy costs but also to enhance energy independence and contribute to environmental sustainability. Users can achieve greater self-sufficiency, reducing their reliance on the grid and ensuring a steady power supply during outages. The system's use of renewable energy supports a lower carbon footprint, aligning with global sustainability goals.

This year at IFA, TCL is prominently featured in Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany, covering an area of 2,662 square meters, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations across display, home appliances, and new energy sectors.

About TCL PV TechTCL Photovoltaic Technology (TCL PV Tech), a subsidiary of TCL Industries, provides cutting-edge one-stop smart solar energy solutions for residential and commercial sectors. Leveraging TCL's decades of expertise in electronics and photovoltaic technology, we ensure clean, efficient, and reliable solar solutions. Our aim is to optimize benefits and enhance energy independence for our customers over the lifetime of the systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499345/TCL_IFA_2024_TCL.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499346/TCL_Smart_Home_Energy_Solution_IFA_2024_TCL.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-to-introduce-home-energy-management-system-at-ifa-2024-302242127.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Energia ICT Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza groundbreaking Home Energy management System at management System at IFA 2024
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza