TEKLYNX Drives Efficiency for Businesses of All Sizes with Expanded Label Printing Automation Offerings

AUCH, France, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better, today announced the expansion of their label printing automation offerings with the availability of the TEKLYNX Software Development Kit (SDK).

The TEKLYNX SDK is tailor-made for software developers and solution providers to embed high-quality label design and printing within a WMS, MES, ERP system, LIMS, or custom-built application.

Key features of the TEKLYNX SDK include:

"By providing a powerful and customizable solution, we aim to empower software publishers and solution providers to enhance existing product offerings," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "The TEKLYNX SDK complements our established label printing automation products, SENTINEL and CODESOFT with APIs, and represents our commitment to developing innovative solutions for businesses worldwide."

SENTINEL print automation solution facilitates automatic label printing from a WMS, MES, ERP, and other business systems. With the ability to print to unlimited printers and integrate with RESTful API, this solution is designed for larger environments, offering ease of use and reliability.

For smaller environments, CODESOFT enterprise-level label design software, coupled with built-in sample APIs enables automated label printing directly to local workstations.

To learn more about TEKLYNX label printing automation solutions, request a consult.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how TEKLYNX helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

