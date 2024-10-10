Telenor and Google Cloud Deepen Partnership to Unlock the Power of Data

Telenor Group announces its expanded partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate Telenor's digital transformation through advanced data capabilities.

OSLO, Norway, and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telenor Group is a leading technology-driven communication services provider across the Nordics and Asia. Underpinning Telenor's AI-First strategy and cloud-native ambitions, Telenor is transforming how it harnesses the power of its data, partnering with Google Cloud to deliver a unified data and analytics platform that will enhance customer experience, support new product development, and simplify operations.

Leveraging Google Cloud's portfolio of data and analytics products and solutions, Telenor will use Google Cloud's BigQuery, integrated with Vertex AI and Looker, to transform existing on-premise data platforms across Telenor's Nordic businesses into a harmonized cloud-native data and analytics orchestration platform called Nova. Nova will enable Telenor to seamlessly implement any cloud instance, harnessing data and AI in their core operations to enable hyper-personalized customer experiences, optimize network operations, and support operational excellence across Telenor Nordics.

Additionally, Google Cloud will provide Telenor with real-time data tools including Dataflow, Cloud Data Fusion, Pub/Sub, Dataform, and Dataplex, enabling Telenor to gain real-time insights into hundreds or terabytes of data, generate deeper analytical insights in minutes instead of days, and support governance and faster construction of data and AI product developments.

"Data is foundational to AI development and enterprise transformation. We are excited to partner with Google Cloud to unleash the full power of our data to better serve our customers, increase the speed of insight and innovation, and support our AI-First ambitions," said Amol Phadke, EVP and Group Chief Technology Officer of Telenor Group.

"Our deepened partnership with Telenor is a testament to the shared vision and trust we've built together," said Eva Fors, Managing Director, Google Cloud Nordic Region, Google Cloud. "We are excited to provide a unified data and analytics platform that will help streamline Telenor operations across the Nordics."

About TelenorTelenor Group is a leading technology-driven communication services provider across the Nordics and Asia, with 209 million subscribers and annual revenues of NOK 80.5 billion (2023). With a history spanning over 165 years, we are committed to responsible business conduct, and put innovation at the heart of everything we do to empower societies and connect our customers to what matters most. Telenor is listed at Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TEL. For more information, see telenor.com.

