Martedì 07 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:03
Templafy's Microsoft Copilot integration now available on Microsoft Teams

07 maggio 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COPENHAGEN and NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Templafy, a leader in document automation, today announces the launch of Templafy M365 Microsoft Copilot integration, which is now available to users directly through the Microsoft Teams App, enabling them to produce better business documents faster. 

 

 

Designed to integrate seamlessly into the search functionality of Microsoft Copilot, Templafy allows users to create higher-quality documents, providing immediate access to up-to-date company template and content libraries through to fully automated documents when working within Teams. Users can now prompt Microsoft Copilot to search for specific templates when starting document creation, enabling increased efficiency and accuracy. From here, Templafy's document compilation engine, which blends rules-based data and Generative AI, creates the on-brand document, while giving users the ability to make edits via a suite of productivity and AI tools, before saving back to the Teams channel.

Templafy, with their Preferred Solution, was selected to participate in building a Copilot integration due to native M365 and Teams functionalities. In addition to being available to users through Teams, Templafy is also available on Microsoft AppSource, Teams Store, and Azure Marketplace.   

Oskar Konstantyner, VP, Product at Templafy comments: "Our close partnership with Microsoft throughout the last decade has seen us work together in multiple capacities to discover and create the best solutions for large enterprise organizations when it comes to document generation. In this new wave of AI, this collaboration presents more shared opportunities to give customers access to tools that will enable them to create high-quality business documents that boost revenue, reputation, and differentiation. We're looking forward to seeing the value that the combined power of Copilot and Templafy's document compilation engine brings for customers, taking them a step closer to eliminating manual document work."

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Templafy M365 Microsoft Copilot integration to the Microsoft Teams App."

About Templafy  

Templafy is the next gen document generation platform that enables enterprises to boost revenue and reputation through documents.

Templafy protects the integrity of enterprises through brand, InfoSec, legal, and AI governance, guaranteeing full compliance with company policies and guidelines. From immediate access to on-brand, compliant company templates directly within Microsoft Office, to fully automated compilation of a sales proposal within Salesforce and every content workflow between and beyond, the platform enables employees to create business documents faster so they can focus on the work that matters.

Founded in Denmark in 2014, Templafy is a global organization with offices across Europe and the US. Templafy supports over 3.8m users and works with enterprise customers like KPMG, IKEA, and BDO to eliminate manual document work from their organizations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403547/Templafy_Microsoft_Copilot_integration.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403546/Templafy_logo.jpg

 

 

For more information, press only: Lucy Westman, Templafy, (+44) 7776 454 946, lwe@templafy.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/templafys-microsoft-copilot-integration-now-available-on-microsoft-teams-302135634.html

