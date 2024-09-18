Cerca nel sito
 
Tetra Pharm Technologies Relocates to Copenhagen Towers

18 settembre 2024 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pharm Technologies are thrilled to announce the relocation of headquarters to Copenhagen Towers in Copenhagen. Effective October 1st, 2024, this strategic move reflects the company´s commitment to growth, accessibility, and collaboration.

 

"Driven by our vision for innovation, we've chosen Copenhagen Towers as our new home. Its vibrant business ecosystem and exceptional amenities align perfectly with our mission", says Jesper Breum, COO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Copenhagen Towers, strategically positioned in Copenhagen, offers unparalleled connectivity. Proximity to major transportation hubs, such as Copenhagen airport, ensures seamless interactions with partners, clients, and stakeholders.

Collaborations and partnerships within the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with research institutions and regulatory agencies, are driving drug innovation.

"By combining expertise, sharing resources, and fostering knowledge exchange, collaborations are cultivating innovation and propelling advancements in healthcare", CEO Martin Rose states.

Designed by Foster & Partners, the Towers embody Tetra Pharm´s commitment to cutting-edge solutions.

Tetra Pharm Technologies' management, employees, and partners eagerly anticipate this transition.

"We invite everyone to join us in this exciting chapter." Martin Rose adds.

The official move to Copenhagen Towers is scheduled for October 1st, 2024.

For media inquiries contact:

PR Manager Tue Wettergreen PaltorpEmail: tue.paltorp@tetrapharm.euPhone: +45-31441969

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506364/Copenhagen_Towers.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506365/TPT_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-relocates-to-copenhagen-towers-302249266.html

