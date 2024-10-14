Cerca nel sito
 
The 136th Canton Fair Global Promotion Events Successfully Held, Paving the Way for New International Market Opportunities

14 ottobre 2024 | 10.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 136th Canton Fair has successfully conducted a series of global promotion events across various countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. These events, aimed at strengthening Sino-foreign trade cooperation and enhancing the experience and satisfaction of participating enterprises, have set the stage for the upcoming fair and provided a platform for global businesses to stay updated on the latest developments and opportunities at the Canton Fair.

From August 26 to September 12, promotional events were conducted along three routes: Germany, Serbia, and Poland; Switzerland, Spain, and Italy; New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore. Each event attracted between 50 to 100 representatives from local business chambers, enterprises, and media, highlighting improvements in the exhibition theme structure, the quality of exhibitors, and the diversity of products at the 136th Canton Fair.

At the German promotion conference in Berlin, Zhang Sihong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, emphasized to build an all-year round Canton Fair and a Canton Fair that leads the market. In Italy'sRome session, Su Bin, Deputy Secretary-General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, highlighted the prospects of Sino-Italian economic cooperation. During the Australian event in Melbourne, Finance Director of China Foreign Trade Centre Ma Fengmin invited local businesses to actively participate and showcase new products.

In Frankfurt, discussions were also held with Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce on promotion strategies, and a partnership agreement was signed with German-Asian Business Circle. In Milan, a partnership agreement was inked with the Italy-China Chamber of Commerce, followed by market research activities. During the promotion in Melbourne, research included visits to the Melbourne Convention Centre and major building material chain National Tiles, culminating in the signing of a "Trade Bridge" cooperation agreement with Airwallex.

The upcoming 136th Canton Fair will continue to optimize on-site service and enhance online platform functionalities, aiming to attract more high-quality buyers and broaden global market reach. As global economic integration progresses, the Canton Fair is committed to being an essential bridge linking Chinese businesses with global markets.

For more information about Canton Fair, please kindly visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529613/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-136th-canton-fair-global-promotion-events-successfully-held-paving-the-way-for-new-international-market-opportunities-302275010.html

in Evidenza