Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Kicks Off in Macao

21 giugno 2024 | 12.28
LETTURA: 3 minuti

A premier event promoting global infrastructure cooperation and innovation

MACAU, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), co-hosted by China International Contractors Association (CHINCA) and Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), was held in Macao on June 20, 2024.

Recognized as a leading global event for infrastructure collaboration, the IIICF serves as a key international platform to enhance infrastructure connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative. This year, the forum attracted over 3,500 industry leaders from more than 70 countries, representing 800 organizations.

The theme of "Green Innovative Digital Connectivity" brought together over 200 speakers to explore this burgeoning industry and to engage in thought-provoking dialogues on emerging topics including energy transition, digital evolution, green investment, ESG management, digital integration of international engineering projects, dispute resolution, risk mitigation, and regional infrastructure connectivity. The discussions aim to contribute China's expertise and innovative solutions to international infrastructure cooperation, catalyze new growth in infrastructure partnerships between China and the countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, and foster consensus and insights for the sustainable development of the global infrastructure industry.

The exhibition area has expanded by 60% compared to the previous year, with more than 90% of the booths customized to the exhibitors' specifications. The exhibition showcases four main highlights:

This year's concurrent exhibition at the forum has experienced a significant enhancement, building upon the resounding success of last year's edition. The event boasts an unprecedentedly robust lineup of exhibitors and organizations, comprising industry-leading engineering companies including China Communications Construction, China State Construction Engineering Group, and China Railway Construction, and more. These companies are renowned for their strong technological prowess and resource integration capabilities. Alongside them are premier communications and equipment manufacturers, such as Huawei, Caterpillar, and LiuGong, representing the forefront of digital intelligence and green innovation technologies. Furthermore, the exhibition also features delegations of local companies organized by business authorities from several provinces, further enriching the diversity and depth of the exhibition.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the highly successful International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum. Over the past decade and a half, the forum has attracted over 30,000 attendees from around the world, including more than 570 at the ministerial level or above. The event has catalyzed the development of more than 180 international infrastructure projects, with a combined contract value surpassing US$100 billion. It has played a pivotal role in fostering pragmatic cooperation in infrastructure investment and construction between Chinese engineering companies and partner countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444744/image_5013326_31763935.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-15th-international-infrastructure-investment-and-construction-forum-kicks-off-in-macao-302178984.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Ambiente ICT Ambiente Ambiente Energia AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Construction Forum Kicks off premier event promoting event Kicks
Vedi anche
News to go
Procedura d'infrazione, cosa succede e cosa si rischia
News to go
Le prossime mosse della Bce
News to go
Solstizio d'estate, ecco perché quest'anno è oggi
News to go
Maturità 2024, oggi la seconda prova scritta per i maturandi
News to go
Pil Italia 2023, il Sud cresce più del Nord
"Chi ha perdonato un tradimento?", lo show di Venditti a Caracalla - Video
Putin pilota e Kim navigatore, la coppia nella supercar - Video
News to go
Deficit eccessivo, Ue apre procedura d'infrazione per Italia
News to go
La Cina mette nuovi dazi su carni suine europee
News to go
Maturità 2024, oggi la prima prova
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno senza cedimenti e indebolimenti"
News to go
Euro 2024, per la Germania un miliardo di euro grazie ai turisti stranieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza