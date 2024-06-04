The COSMETIC 360 international trade show will celebrate 10 years of cosmetics innovation on 16 and 17 October 2024 in Paris

This exceptional 10th edition will focus on Longevity and Sustainability.

PARIS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMETIC 360, the world's leading trade fair for innovations and trends in the perfume and cosmetics industry, will take place on 16 and 17 October 2024 at the prestigious Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

Organised by COSMETIC VALLEY, the world's leading fragrance and cosmetics network and coordinator of the French industry for 30 years, this 10th edition will bring together 250 exhibitors and over 5,000 international decision-makers from 70 countries to discuss the latest innovations in the industry. The theme of longevity and sustainability will be the focus of this anniversary event.

And to mark its 10th edition in this Olympic year, COSMETIC 360 will be organising the COSMETOPIADS*, the first international competition for cosmetic excellence.

LONGEVITY AND SUSTAINABILITY AT THE HEART OF COSMETICS INNOVATION

The theme of longevity and sustainability in cosmetics encompasses all the innovations that contribute to delaying or even reversing the effects of ageing on the skin, as well as extending the life cycle of products and equipment in order to optimise the impact of the perfume and cosmetics industry on people and the environment.

By exploring the inspiring resources of cellular regeneration and anti-senescence, the proteome, genomics and epigenetics to better understand the mechanisms of action of ingredients, longevity cosmetics today also aim to optimise skin beauty as well as physical and mental well-being.

This notion of longevity also applies to all the professions involved in the creation of a cosmetic product or perfume, incorporating environmentally-friendly practices such as resource conservation, eco-design of products, durability of packaging materials and predictive maintenance of equipment.

Sustainability has become an essential pillar of longevity cosmetics because it encourages a more conscious and holistic approach to products, and stimulates innovation in all its dimensions.

This exciting theme, focusing on the most effective solutions for longevity and durability, will be experienced through the show's key events (conferences, awards) and all its entertainment zones (CNRS Tech Corner, Start-up Zone, Innovation Challenges, etc.).

THE 2024 EVENT: THE COSMETOPIADS, THE COMPETITION FOR COSMETIC EXCELLENCE

To mark its 10th anniversary, and in this Olympic year hosted in Paris, France, COSMETIC 360 is organising an exceptional international competition to showcase the excellence of the world's leading cosmetics regions.

Each region in the running will defend its colours by promoting its cosmetics ecosystem, which enables companies to innovate, through 4 themes: training, public research, local initiatives and know-how. At the stand visitors will have the opportunity to discover excellence in innovation from the 4 corners of the world.

Among the highlights of the COSMETOPIADS, in a spirit of excellence, respect and friendship:

THE 10TH EDITION OF COSMETIC 360 PROMISES TO BE EXCEPTIONAL:

- 250 exhibitors, including 40 start-ups - Over 5,000 international decision-makers expected - 70 countries represented - 6 entertainment zones - 5 Innovation Challenges - A unique programme of forward-looking conferences - 7 COSMETIC 360 Awards presented

"In 2024, COSMETIC 360 is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Born in a country that is the cradle of innovation in the perfume and cosmetics industry, our show has established itself as an original and avant-garde highlight of the world stage." says Franckie Béchereau, Director of COSMETIC 360.

"We're marking our 10th anniversary with a COSMETIC 360 that's more international than ever before. Cosmetics ecosystems around the world are hotbeds of innovation, driven by the major environmental, technological and societal changes taking place. And the theme of longevity and sustainability for 2024 perfectly embodies the future era of cosmetics." concludes Christophe Masson, Managing Director of COSMETIC VALLEY.

*The COSMETOPIADS are cosmetic games. This exceptional event is organized for the 10th anniversary of COSMETIC 360 the year of Olympic Games in Paris.

