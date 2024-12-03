The RIG 1938 Breaks two Guinness World Records™ titles

The tallest Waterslide at 76.309 metres

Most Waterslides From a Single Tower – 12 Slides

LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qetaifan Projects, a subsidiary of Katara Hospitality, proudly announced that "The RIG 1938" was officially recognized by Guinness World Records™ for two records the first one being the tallest water slide, standing at 76.309 metres, and the second award is the first of its kind to feature 12 water slides in one tower. The announcement was made by H.E Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Managing Director and Chairman of Qetaifan Projects, during a press conference held at the shores of Meryal Water Park on Qetaifan Island North. The event was attended by the Qetaifan Projects team, Rixos Hotel representatives, esteemed dignitaries, investors, and media professionals.

Commenting on the achievement, H.E Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed his pride, stating, "This remarkable achievement embodies Qetaifan Projects' vision of creating a global tourism destination that harmoniously blends authenticity with innovative entertainment. Achieving two Guinness World Records™ titles underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences celebrating Qatar's creative spirit and cultural heritage." H.E further added, "This is a milestone moment on our journey to achieve our vision of making Qetaifan Island North a leading global destination for tourism and leisure, attracting visitors from around the world. The RIG 1938 is not merely a recreational or touristic landmark; it is a symbol of our culture, showcasing our ingenuity on the global stage."

Designed as a tribute to Qatar's oil and gas discovery history, The RIG 1938 is an architectural marvel and a pinnacle of entertainment innovation. Towering at 85 meters, it features 12 custom-designed water slides catering to thrill-seekers of all ages, ensuring an exhilarating and inclusive experience. The tower offers panoramic views of Qetaifan Island North and Lusail City. Connected to Meryal Water Park via a historical train, it amplifies the sense of adventure for visitors.

Meryal Water Park, encompassing an expansive 281,000 square meters, stands as one of the region's largest water parks. It boasts 36 state-of-the-art water attractions thoughtfully designed to deliver unparalleled entertainment for the entire family.

As the crown jewel of Qetaifan Island North, an integrated destination spanning approximately 1.3 million square meters, Meryal Water Park exemplifies the island's blend of tradition and innovation. The island also features the Rixos Premium, Azure Beach Club, a retail area, the iconic Twenty-Seven Mosque, educational facilities, a medical centre, and residential projects. As a flagship project of Qetaifan Projects, Meryal Water Park contributes significantly to the growth of Qatar's tourism, real estate, hospitality, and entertainment sectors, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.

