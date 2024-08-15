The second season of "China in Intangible Cultural Heritage" continues its spectacular journey

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated second season of "China in Intangible Cultural Heritage," a grand cultural series jointly launched by China Media Group and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which was produced by CCTV Pioneer Media & Entertainment Co., Ltd., continues with a new episode.

This episode continues to embrace the production philosophy of "Thought + Art + Technology," remaining steadfast in its mission to enhance the protection and transmission of intangible cultural heritage, with a focus on nurturing inheritors and illuminating the enchanting brilliance of these treasures. The series employs cutting-edge technology, including "5G + 4K/8K + AI," to showcase the deep historical roots, meticulous craftsmanship, ethnic rhythms, Chinese wisdom, and Eastern aesthetics of intangible cultural heritage. It vividly presents the timeless and ever-evolving beauty of these cultural gems in the new era.

Guangxi is not only rich in natural resources but also a vibrant mosaic of diverse cultures, where Zhuang, Han, Yao, Miao, Dong, Mulao, Maonan, Hui, Jing, Shui, Yi, and Gelao ethnic groups coexist. This convergence of multiple ethnic cultures and art forms creates a colorful cultural landscape and contributes to the region's abundant intangible cultural heritage. Today, Guangxi boasts 70 items on the national list of intangible cultural heritage, 1,115 items on the regional list, and three of these items that have been inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In this episode, join hosts Long Yang, Shan Jixiang—Director of the Expert Committee of the China Cultural Relics Academy and Director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum—and actor and singer Wang Zulan, as they embark on an exploration of Guangxi's intangible cultural heritage. Together, they will visit the Ethnic Village in Nanning's Qingxiu Mountain Scenic Area and the First Port of the Maritime Silk Road in Beihai, where you can experience the unique charm of Guangxi's intangible cultural heritage.

The program aired on August 10th at 8:00PM on CCTV-1, with exclusive online premiere on the CCTV APP and CCTV.com.