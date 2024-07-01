Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

The Shared Dream, documentary co-produced by China and Kazakhstan, to air globally/ China, Kazakhstan co-produced film to mark SCO Summit 2024

01 luglio 2024 | 14.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2024, The Shared Dream, a documentary on cultural explorations, will be released globally on mainstream media starting July 2, marking a milestone in the region's shared cultural history.

The three-episode documentary, jointly produced by the China Media Group and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan, provides a unique perspective into the cultural customs of major cities of Kazakhstan, such as capital Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and Turkestan. It also showcases the diverse exchanges between China and Kazakhstan, delving into different aspects of culture, scientific research, trade, sports, and more.

A compelling feature of the documentary is the stories of friendship between the two nations evolving in the two decades since the founding of the SCO. The friendship between Chinese composer Xian Xinghai and his Kazakh mentor Bakhytzhan Baikadamov, the bond between the two nations created by table tennis, and the research on tulips, for which Kazakhstan is famous, on Mt Tai, one of China's sacred mountains, highlight the remarkable bilateral exchanges and the underlining determination and unremitting efforts of the three golden decades of China-Kazakhstan relations.

The Shared Dream will air globally from July 2 to July 6 on the Global Chinese Language Program Center (CCTV4) and Kazakh media outlet Khabar Agency's TV channel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451896/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-shared-dream-documentary-co-produced-by-china-and-kazakhstan-to-air-globally-china-kazakhstan-co-produced-film-to-mark-sco-summit-2024-302186915.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Economia_E_Finanza starting July 2 documentary co produced by China mark SCO Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza