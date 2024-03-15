Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 09:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

TICA Unveils Cutting-Edge Low GWP Products for Comfort and Net Zero Solutions at MCE 2024

15 marzo 2024 | 09.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MILAN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 12th to 15th, 2024, the Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) was grandly held in Milan, Italy. MCE is the prestigious exhibition and global business platform in the HVAC+R, renewable sources, energy efficiency, and water processing. TICA proposes the theme"Go Beyond Comfort, Go Net Zero", and showcased its latest achievements in the HVAC field, including the TICA Noah ATW Heat Pump, providing low-carbon solutions for residential environments.

TICA Noah ATW Heat PumpWho is the "Noah's Ark"? It saved us when we were in the center of the vortex.

The European Green Deal, approved in 2020, comprises a series of policy measures proposed by the European Commission with the overarching goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 in the European Union (EU). Climate change mitigation has become a top priority for nations, businesses, and individuals alike. Committed to being a leading global provider of intelligent clean environments and green energy, TICA introduced the Noah ATW Heat Pump, utilizing the new environmentally friendly R290 refrigerant. R290, as the latest technology in the European industry sector, has no potential for ozone layer depletion. Its low GWP value proves its environmental characteristics, providing robust support for achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the EU.

According to on-site staff, its features are not limited to providing integrated systems for heating and cooling and domestic hot water, but also can be connected to photovoltaic power generation and solar heating systems. Users can monitor and manage energy system operations in real-time through a mobile app, achieving intelligent management of household energy. Furthermore, TICA has made efforts to achieve multiple soundproof designs, reducing outdoor equipment noise to 36dB(A), at a lower price than competitors with similar performance. The outlet water temperature can reach 80°C, higher than the industry standard of 75°C. This better ensures the impact of heat attenuation on water temperature in extreme environments.

About TICA

TICA focuses on extreme air environment fields and energy-saving applications in refrigeration systems used in buildings, as well as expanding into six major energy markets including geothermal power generation, industrial waste heat power generation, LNG cold energy power generation, biomass energy, solar thermal power generation, and CO2 liquefaction storage, with a global installed capacity of nearly 1000MW.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362762/IMG_8388.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tica-unveils-cutting-edge-low-gwp-products-for-comfort-and-net-zero-solutions-at-mce-2024-302089533.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Ambiente Energia Meccanica Arredamento_E_Design Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza TICA proposes and water processing HVAC field global business platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, torna il bonus gite scolastiche da 150 euro
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa 2024, sfida tra Biden e Trump per la Casa Bianca
News to go
L'Aquila Capitale italiana della Cultura 2026
News to go
Giochi on line, le nuove regole
News to go
Putin: "Russia pronta a usare armi nucleari se minacciata la sua sovranità"
News to go
Bonus asili nido per bimbi nati nel 2024, requisiti e come richiederlo
News to go
Case green, ok finale del Parlamento Ue a direttiva: il piano
News to go
Transizione ecologica, un aiuto dai pagamenti elettronici
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza