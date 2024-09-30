Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:37
Tier 1 European Broadband Operators Pioneer the Introduction of Wi-Fi 7 and 10G-PON

30 settembre 2024
MediaTek and AIROHA Chips Adopted by Leading Telecom Operators in Europe for Launch of Wi-Fi 7 Enabled 10G-PON Services in 2025

HSINCHU, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek, one of the world's largest fabless IC design companies, in collaboration with its subsidiary Airoha Technology (AIROHA), which boasts over 20 years of global experience in fixed broadband IC design, announce the industry's most comprehensive and highest performance Wi-Fi 7 and 10G-PON platform solution, serving world-wide broadband service providers.

Tier 1 European Broadband Operators to Progressively Commercialize Services for End-Users in 2025

Over the past three years, MediaTek and AIROHA have been successively selected by many tier-1 service providers with design wins in over 30 projects worldwide featuring Wi-Fi 7 with 10G-PON technology solution. Several of these projects are expected to pass the final tests at, tier-1 service providers in Europe, and will start commercial service started beginning of 2025. Additionally, MediaTek and AIROHA have partnered with numerous global ODM/OEM partners to offer reliable and fully integrated solutions, aiding small and mid-size broadband service providers to swiftly launching their services.

MediaTek and AIROHA's Wi-Fi 7 and 10G-PON solutions support a variety of mainstream software operating systems and development environments, including prplOS, RDK-B, OpenWrt, and OpenSync. This allows service providers to fully meet their goals for software customization and product differentiation. Moreover, in response to the recent rise in electricity prices felt by consumers, MediaTek and AIROHA's solutions feature an intelligent Adaptive Voltage Scaling (AVS) technology that provides significant energy-savings by dynamically reducing system power consumption. This capability also allows service providers to fulfill their commitment to carbon reduction and environmental protection. Our solution has already been recognized by leading European service providers as the lowest power consumption and most energy efficient chip in its class.

Unified Architecture Significantly Reduces Operational Costs While Accelerating New Market Deployment

MediaTek and AIROHA's platform extends beyond chips by offering a complete software and hardware solution with exceptional development flexibility and extensibility. The platform reduces design complexity, maintenance, and customer support for operators. In addition, this joint solution also accelerates time to market and service deployment. This is particularly important as service providers expand and scale across all their operating regions by allowing a single solution to scale and meet the market expansion demands across various continents.

The MediaTek Group boasts a multitude of long-standing clients, some relationships extending over 20 years, across various technological fields. The iterative enrichment of technology in these areas relies entirely on enduring value partnerships with our clients. Our ongoing commitment is to transform our leading chip design capabilities into a competitive edge for our clients, with their market achievements serving as our long-term pledge.

MediaTek and Airoha Technology will jointly participate in Network X 2024, held from October 8 to 10, 2024, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in France. You can find us at booth D2. We invite you to visit https://www.airoha.com/group for more information or to contact us to arrange a meeting.

Media ContactAiroha Technology        Terrence Chang    terrence.chang@airoha.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2515334/MediaTek_and_AIROHA_Chips_Adopted_by_Leading_Telecom_Operators_in_Germany_for_Launch_of_Wi_Fi_7_Enab.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tier-1-european-broadband-operators-pioneer-the-introduction-of-wi-fi-7-and-10g-pon-302259445.html

Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza operators Pioneer Wi Fi 7 Telecom Italia Pioneer Corporation
