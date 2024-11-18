Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 18:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

TONY BUZBEE SUED FOR EXTORTION

18 novembre 2024 | 22.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Emanuel filed a lawsuit today in California against Anthony ("Tony") Buzbee for extortion based on Buzbee's threats of publicizing false information for financial gain. In the lawsuit, Quinn Emanuel states that Buzbee has established a pattern of leveling baseless, fabricated, and malicious allegations at high profile individuals and threatening to name them publicly if they fail to pay exorbitant sums of money. Buzbee then uses this money to fund his lavish lifestyle. He has deployed these threats in letters, statements to the press, his website, and on social media in recent months to try to shake down well known individuals. His tactics are unethical and extortionate, and today they seek to hold him accountable for his illegal behavior.

Anyone with information on Mr. Buzbee, please contactopenline@quinnemanuel.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240825/Quinn_Emanuel_Urquhart_Sullivan_LLP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/tony-buzbee-sued-for-extortion-302309028.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA his website istidina his his tactics
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero dei medici domani 20 novembre
News to go
Regionali, il centrosinistra vince in Emilia Romagna e Umbria
News to go
Caro rifiuti, spesa media per le famiglie sale a 329 euro nel 2024
News to go
Scuola, ministro Valditara firma decreto da 12,8 milioni di euro
News to go
Sicurezza sui bus, contro aggressioni 'panic button' e bodycam su controllori
News to go
Mutui, Bankitalia: a settembre tassi in calo al 3,82%
News to go
L'agricoltura italiana è la più green d'Europa
News to go
Elezioni Regionali, Emilia-Romagna al voto il 17 e 18 novembre
News to go
Sanità, quali cure diventano gratuite nel 2025: la lista
News to go
Autonomia differenziata, stop Corte Costituzionale a sette profili
News to go
Ryanair rimborserà i costi extra del check-in
News to go
Povertà alimentare per 200mila bimbi italiani da 0 a 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza