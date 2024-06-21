TOPBAND Showcased the Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions at the EES Europe 2024, Empowering the Development of the New Energy Industry

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 19-21, EES Europe 2024 was held at the New International Expo Center in Munich, Germany. TOPBAND made a standout appearance at this industry-leading exhibition, showcasing its comprehensive energy storage solutions for scenarios such as commercial and industrial energy storage, residential energy storage, backup energy storage, and portable energy storage, which fully demonstrated TOPBAND's ability to integrate and use its comprehensive technology system of "Four Electrics and One Network" (Electric Control, Motor, Battery, Power and IoT Platform) to empower the new energy industry.

TOPBAND's core commitment "technology has value" was evident in its comprehensive suite of products and solutions. As an innovation leader in the new energy industry, TOPBAND provides customers with comprehensive services from components, end products to system solutions using its independent and controllable "1Cell 1Cloud 3S" (Cell, Cloud Platform, BMS, PCS, EMS) core technologies. In this exhibition, TOPBAND brought the new comprehensive energy storage solutions for commercial/individual, residential, factories, highway service areas, and other application scenarios, perfectly matching the diverse needs of customers in different energy storage application scenarios. The highlights of TOPBAND's showcase included: High voltage smart lithium battery BMS, Portable energy storage 3600W, T-Premium 12100, Residential energy storage RS-RH Series and Three phase hybrid inverter are highly welcomed and praised by on-site customers. In particular, TOPBAND unveiled its innovative high-voltage residential energy storage BMS solutions and balcony micro-energy storage systems, addressing current challenges in the European market.

TOPBAND's steadfast "partnership" philosophy constantly seeks cooperation and development with industry partners. During the exhibition, TOPBAND reached strategic cooperation with a new energy customer, taking a further key step in the layout of the European market. Previously, in June 2023, the Romanian factory of TOPBAND in Europe has achieved successful mass production. This enhances TOPBAND's agility in delivery capability, and is beneficial for TOPBAND to integrate its internal advantageous resources and external customer resources to achieve win-win results. Through the strategic cooperation in this exhibition, TOPBAND will further expand the European market and continue to strengthen the global layout strategy.

The comprehensive energy storage solutions brought by TOPBAND at this exhibition, significantly showcase its innovative achievements by deeply cultivating the new energy industry for many years, which can empower a variety of new energy storage scenarios. This reflects the unique advantages TOPBAND has gained through continuous technological breakthroughs. At the same time, TOPBAND is accelerating the pace of its globalization layout. At the same time, with the "customer-centric" belief, TOPBAND is actively building a global service system that can quickly respond to customer needs and achieve agile delivery.

Moving forward, TOPBAND will continue to uphold its core value of "Agility • Innovation • Partnership", driving further advancements in energy storage technology. By collaborating with global customers and industry partners, TOPBAND aims to actively contribute to the global carbon reduction process, creating a more intelligent and low-carbon future for all.

