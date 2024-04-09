Cerca nel sito
 
Toshiba TV's AI-Enhanced REGZA Engine ZRi Delivers an Immersive Viewing Experience

09 aprile 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba TV is taking a leap forward in television technology with its AI-powered REGZA Engine ZRi, delivering an engaging viewing experience for users. The integration of AI has improved user interaction with their TVs, offering customization and optimization tailored to individual preferences and environments.

At the core of Toshiba TV's innovation is the REGZA Engine ZRi Chip, a key technological component that enables the TV to deliver stunning visuals in up to 4K resolution, enhanced by Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ adaptive. This chip ensures sharp visuals and vibrant colors, elevating the content for viewers. In addition, by leveraging machine learning algorithms, the REGZA Engine ZRi Chip automatically adjusts the picture and sound settings according to the content being viewed and the viewing environment, creating an immersive experience for viewers.

Toshiba TV's commitment to delivering exceptional audio-visual experiences through AI innovation is evident in its range of products. Its flagship model, the X9900, features an AI Picture Optimizer and AI 4K Upscaling technologies, setting new standards in picture quality through sharpness and vibrancy. Additionally, it includes Eye Comfort technology, which intelligently reduces glare, enhances clarity, and adjusts screen brightness according to the surrounding environment, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience.

For sports enthusiasts, the Z870 introduces an array of features tailored specifically for immersive sports viewing experiences. With its AI Football Mode and AI Sports Mode, viewers can expect to dive deep into the action, where every detail and movement is vividly portrayed with exceptional clarity and realism.

When it comes to sound quality, the Z670 incorporates AI Sound technology, automatically adjusting the balance between high, mid, and low-frequency sounds for a rich audio experience.

Toshiba TV continues to lead in innovation by merging advanced technology with AI, setting a new benchmark for viewing experiences. Toshiba TV wants viewers to experience the future of entertainment, where every moment unfolds as a masterpiece.

About Toshiba TV:

With a 70+ years history in TV production, Toshiba TV is known for its innovative ideas and groundbreaking inventions. By prioritizing superior image quality and auditory experiences, Toshiba TV sets new standards in entertainment. Emphasizing attention to product details and technological advancement, Toshiba TV integrates aesthetically pleasing design, quality assurance, and brand reputation to underscore its commitment to excellence, showcasing Toshiba TV's long-standing design philosophy and continuous pursuit of product quality.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382469/4638582/Toshiba_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toshiba-tvs-ai-enhanced-regza-engine-zri-delivers-an-immersive-viewing-experience-302111795.html

