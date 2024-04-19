Trade Facilitation Commission Launches Initiative to Boost UK Exports and Foster Economic Growth

New Commission set up to help UK traders access international markets

LONDON, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 30,000 UK companies who exported goods in 2021 do not do so today. The Trade Facilitation Commission (TFC) has been established to bolster UK small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) global trade activity, addressing the current challenges where less than 10% of UK SMEs engage in goods exports, a third of GB importers are unsure of their customs duty payments and nearly half have experienced delays at the port.

Despite the potential for growth through international trade and mutual recognition agreements many UK SMEs face barriers ranging from complex regulations to limited resources, hindering their ability to engage in global trade activities effectively.

"The Trade Facilitation Commission is dedicated to unlocking the potential of UK SMEs in the global market," said Lord Agnew, Chairman of the TFC.

Robert Hardy co vice-Chairman added "Our initiatives aim to remove barriers, provide support, and equip SMEs with the tools and resources they need to succeed in international trade."

Through a comprehensive approach, the TFC plans to implement various measures to facilitate trade and support SMEs, including:

"By fostering an environment conducive to trade, we not only empower businesses but also drive economic growth and prosperity for the nation as a whole," said Shanker Singham, co vice-Chairman of TFC.

The launch of these initiatives underscores the TFC's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for trade and driving inclusive economic growth. By empowering UK SMEs to expand their presence in global markets, the Commission aims to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and propel the nation towards greater prosperity.

Website: www.facilitation.trade

About Trade Facilitation Commission

The Trade Facilitation Commission (TFC) is dedicated to promoting trade facilitation and supporting SMEs in the UK. With a focus on reducing trade barriers, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering economic growth, the TFC works closely with stakeholders to streamline trade processes and empower businesses to seize global opportunities. Through advocacy, policy initiatives, and capacity-building efforts, the Commission aims to create an enabling environment for trade and drive sustainable development across the UK.

About the Commissioners

LORD AGNEW - CHAIRMAN

Former Minister of State at the Cabinet Office (2020-2022) responsible for border readiness related to UK's exit from the European Union.

ROBERT HARDY – CO VICE CHAIRMAN

Founder and CEO of the EORI Group of companies, specialising in simplified customs processes. AIBF UK-Irish Business Person of the Year 2023.

SHANKER SINGHAM – CO VICE CHAIRMAN

One of the World's leading experts on international trade, competition and regulatory reform. Co-Chair of the Growth Commission.

LARS KARLSSON

Global Head of Trade and Customs at Maersk. Former Director of World Customs Organisation and Director General of Swedish customs.

TONY SMITH CBE

Former Director General of UK Border Force and Director of Borders Canada. Awarded a CBE for vital role in delivering 2012 London Olympics. Chairman of IBMATA (Int Border Management and Technologies Association)

KEVIN FRANKLIN

Former Director of Customs Transformation at HMRC. Associate of the Cabinet Office infrastructure and projects authority.

FRANK DUNSMUIR

Leads the Digital Transformation team at IOE&IT, projects include Kenyan Single Trade Window, UK EcoSystem of Trust, Freeports as well as projects working with Europoort in the Netherlands

KEVIN SHAKESPEARE

Director of Strategic Projects and International Development at IOE&IT (Institute of Export and International Trade). Dean of the UK Customs Academy.

CHRIS SALMON

Former senior advisor to Michael Gove MP on Brexit Border Readiness. Co-Founder of clearBorder a firm specialising in trade training.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392028/TFC_logo_Logo.jpg