comunicato stampa

Trade Volatility Smartly: Bybit Introduces Smart Leverage, Offering Users Unprecedented Control with No Liquidation

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce Smart Leverage, its latest structured product under the Bybit Earn, aimed at empowering crypto traders to seize market opportunities arising in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin Halving.

Smart leverage allows traders to take highly leveraged positions (up to 200x) with full liquidation protection until the settlement date. This way, users can trade short-term volatility for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) without needing to worry about sudden price movements closing their positions.

Smart Leverage is a non-principal-protected structured product that allows traders to capitalize on sharp price movements, such as a V-shape recovery. By allowing traders to take profit at any time, users can now amplify their potential returns and more easily trade market volatility.

Key Features of Smart Leverage:

"We are thrilled to unveil Smart Leverage, a one-of-a-kind offering that solidifies Bybit's position as a pioneer in the industry," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Our lightning-fast matching engine and sleek UI make us home for traders the world over and we are continually offering world-class products to better serve their needs."

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 25 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

