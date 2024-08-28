Trianz enters into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Revolutionize Cloud Adoption and Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a digital transformation technology solutions company, today announced that it entered into a comprehensive Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aiming to transform the landscape of cloud migrations, modernization, management, and maximization. This collaboration integrates Trianz' cutting-edge Concierto platform with AWS's cloud infrastructure and services, promising to deliver unparalleled velocity, simplicity and highly cost-effective cloud adoption. Concierto is a hyper-automated, zero code, multi-lingual SaaS platform which covers an organization's end-to-end cloud journey under one umbrella. It enables lightning-fast migrations to the cloud; PaaS modernization; hybrid cloud management and maximizes the cloud through 360-degree observability and automated, artificial intelligence (AI)-based anomaly remediations.

The collaboration addresses the growing complexity of cloud adoption and management, offering a software-powered approach which significantly accelerates digital transformations. Key elements of this strategic collaboration include:

Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline, shared his perspective on the collaboration's transformative impact: "Cloud technology stands as a cornerstone of digital transformation. Without it, no company can transform, let alone utilize next gen technologies like AI to make decisions predictively, transform customer value or reimagine their futures. Complexities associated with migration and ongoing management have long been formidable barriers for most organizations even as transformation windows have rapidly shrunk. Our Concierto platform, now supercharged through this global collaboration with AWS, effectively dismantles these obstacles by fast-tracking the journey to the cloud and making its subsequent management remarkably simpler than legacy on-prem formats.

"The best part is the human element- we have very deliberately designed Concierto to enable personnel who have long managed on-prem environments, operate the hybrid cloud with ease. This enables organizations to upskill with their existing and experienced teams- as opposed to having to hire expensive talent anew. By combining Trianz' innovative software solutions with AWS's robust infrastructure and services, we are not just facilitating cloud scaling — we're revolutionizing it."

Jahid Khandaker, Chief Information Officer at GE HealthCare, commented, "Concierto Migrate positively changed the migration process across our global IT and organizational environment with its high levels of automation, ultimately simplifying our team's involvement, accelerating our migrations, and providing predictability. This is an exciting collaboration to bring much needed and timely cloud solutions to customers."

Trianz's collaboration with AWS marks a pivotal moment in the mission to revolutionize, simplify, democratize, and accelerate digital transformations. Rima Olinger, Managing Director of North America Partners at AWS, added, "The collaboration between Trianz and AWS will provide our joint customers and partners globally with an accelerated path to migrate, modernize, and manage critical workloads on AWS."

In order to educate organizations worldwide on the path to migrating diverse sets of workloads including VMware, AWS and Trianz have jointly released an e-book titled 'Accelerate your legacy workload migrations with Trianz | Concierto.' Download instantly from here.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies and accelerates digital evolutions through technology platforms and excellence in execution. Powered by research, technology, and experience, we enable customers transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging new Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security adoption and management platforms. With over 2,000 employees worldwide, offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Singapore and technology centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Trianz and its partners serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information about Trianz, visit www.trianz.com.

Concierto is a hyper-automated, zero code and SaaS platform that offers cloud migrations, management, modernization, and maximization under one umbrella. Besides Concierto professional services, the platform is available to customers directly or through approved partners. For more information on the Concierto platform, visit www.concierto.cloud. To become a partner, visit www.concierto.cloud/partners.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 108 Availability Zones within 34 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About the book - Crossing the Digital Faultline

Crossing the Digital Faultline is a book on leadership that examines why only 7% of companies across industries succeed in digital transformations despite enormous leadership efforts, financial investments, and technology implementations. Combining data from 5,000+ companies and his 25+ years of experience in the technology industry, Sri Manchala explains what is driving digitalization and what makes a small percentage of leaders successful. The book is available on Amazon here.

For more information, please contact:

Prashant BhavarajuVice PresidentMedia.Contact@Trianz.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491675/Trianz_Concierto_Logo.jpg