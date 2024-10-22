Trintech and PRYZM Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform and Automate Finance and Accounting Processes

PRYZM to refer and implement Trintech's market-leading cloud-based finance and accounting solutions

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced a strategic partnership with PRYZM, a leading consultancy specializing in Finance Transformation and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions. The partnership enables PRYZM to offer and implement Trintech's market-leading cloud-based finance and accounting solutions to businesses in EMEA and beyond. Companies looking to transform and automate their reconciliation and financial close processes by streamlining work, improving accuracy, and reducing risk, will benefit from the combination of services and solutions PRYZM and Trintech can provide.

"We are excited to formalize our partnership with PRYZM as we continue to expand Trintech's partner ecosystem across the globe to better serve our new and existing customers," said Scott Vipond, Managing Director, EMEA of Trintech. "Together, Trintech and PRYZM share a common goal in providing organizations with a holistic business vision and strategy to reduce costs, drive efficiencies and mitigate risk across their reconciliation and financial close processes."

From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, and close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency® Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra® Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes.

"At PRYZM, we're thrilled to partner with Trintech to support our clients' journey in transforming finance processes," said Dimitrios Christodoulopoulos, Founder & CEO of PRYZM. "With Trintech's solutions, we can help companies simplify complex reconciliations, enhance visibility across accounts, and ensure accuracy in financial reporting. As businesses increasingly rely on advanced technology to streamline finance operations, our collaboration with Trintech enables us to provide organizations with precise, automated tools that deliver both control and efficiency across their accounting processes."

About PRYZM

PRYZM helps CFOs reimagine their Finance function by solving complex problems and accelerating their digital transformation journey. Through our services, we help organizations harness technology and innovation to shape their visions, execute their strategies and reinvent their businesses in order to achieve exceptional, sustainable value from their technology investments.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

