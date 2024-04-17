TUMI EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH 1% FOR THE PLANET, COMMITTING 1% OF GLOBAL 19 DEGREE COLLECTION SALES TO SUPPORT ENVIRONMENTAL CAUSES IN 2024

This renewed commitment amplifies TUMI's existing regional partnership with 1% for the Planet

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI announced its expanded partnership with1% for the Planet, the global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. TUMI is globally committed to donate 1% of sales from the brand's 19 Degree Collection in polycarbonate to verified environmental nonprofits within the 1% for the Planet global network, marking the brand's first philanthropic partnership on a global scale.

"We're thrilled that TUMI is growing their commitment as a 1% for the Planet member with their 19 Degree Collection product line membership" said Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "Their global expansion will drive significantly more impact. TUMI recognizes that the time is now to act for our planet, and we are so grateful to be their partner in strategic philanthropy."

TUMI is committed to preserving the beauty of our planet by creating products that are built to last and incorporating recycled materials wherever possible. The 19 Degree Collection is crafted with recycled polycarbonate and post-consumer recycled PET fabrics, and has grown to become one of TUMI's most beloved collections.

"At TUMI, we care deeply about mindfully creating products and using materials that honor the planet," said Jill Krizelman, TUMI's Senior Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce. "1% for the Planet does an incredible job of helping to protect Earth's beautiful places, and we're so proud to continue our support of this organization globally in 2024."

For more information on 1% for the Planet, please visit www.onepercentfortheplanet.org. Shop the 19 Degree Collection available at TUMI stores and TUMI.com worldwide.

About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2024 Tumi, Inc.

About 1% for the Planet1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We act as an accountability partner for businesses supporting environmental partners through annual membership. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling, and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given millions to environmental partners. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses and environmental partners working toward a better future.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more, and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org

