TUMI NAMED OFFICIAL LUGGAGE OF THE PGA TOUR AND LPGA

The iconic, global lifestyle brand announces multiyear partnerships with the PGA TOUR and LPGA, in addition to introducing a new golf collection to TUMI Sports' lineup

NEW YORK and DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International travel and lifestyle brand TUMI announced multiyear partnerships with the LPGA and PGA TOUR today naming TUMI the "Official Luggage" for both organizations. TUMI's partnerships with the PGA TOUR and LPGA reinforces the brand's dedication to major global sports partnerships, such as Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, McLaren Racing, and the Professional Tennis Players Association. TUMI's foray into golf coincides with the debut of its first full range golf collection, offering high-performance and innovative products that embody both the sport and its accompanying lifestyle.

To kick off these prestigious men's and women's partnerships, TUMI is hosting an interactive booth at the PGA Show this week in Orlando, Florida, featuring product previews, influencer appearances and additional on-site programming.

"We're thrilled to welcome TUMI into our PGA TOUR family alongside our partners at the LPGA," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "This collaboration with the LPGA highlights TUMI's values and our shared commitment to bettering our game by making it welcoming to all."

"We are thrilled to welcome this exciting partnership with TUMI as the Official Luggage of the LPGA and the PGA TOUR," said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. "This partnership not only signifies our shared commitment to excellence but also underscores our collective dedication to empowering women in sports around the world. As a global tour with stops in 10 countries worldwide, TUMI's innovative golf collection is a perfect match for the LPGA, and our partnership will reflect the spirit of determination, quality and style that defines both the LPGA and TUMI. We look forward to a strong collaboration between the LPGA, PGA TOUR, and TUMI, celebrating the journeys and triumphs of our athletes both on and off the course."

"The PGA TOUR is excited to welcome TUMI into our family as we introduce this iconic lifestyle brand to our athletes and fans worldwide," said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. "All golfers, whether casual or professional, will benefit from having access to TUMI's unique products and style as it officially enters the golf space."

"We are honored to begin these partnerships with the PGA TOUR and LPGA and to celebrate the achievements of these globally esteemed athletes," said Andrew Dawson, President of TUMI. "At TUMI, we are always evolving to meet the needs and interests of our consumers and like-minded audiences. Serving our community of both competitive and leisure athletes was a deliberate yet authentic next step for our brand."

Inspired by the passion of the sport and staying true to TUMI's DNA, the golf assortment delivers the brand's signature durability, high-performance materials, and innovative design. Headlining the collection are the golf bags, which offer game-enhancing features including soft-touch padding, USB-C charging ports and cooler pockets, along with monogrammable patches for an added element of personalization that is uniquely TUMI. Additional lifestyle bags and accessories spanning duffels, divot tools, tee and ball pouches, club covers and more were designed to work seamlessly together with the bag offerings.

Engineered with the rigors of professional golf in mind, each piece in the collection is constructed with the highest technical detail designed to help you perform both on and off the course. The collection's golf and travel bags range from $795-$1,595 USD, with additional bags and accessories ranging from $125-$650 USD.

The collection is exclusively available on TUMI.com globally and coming soon to select TUMI stores, golf clubs and select department stores this Spring. Select items will also be featured in pop-ups across the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour tournaments globally throughout the year. To learn more about TUMI's sport partnerships, visit TUMI.com/About.

About TUMI Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2024 Tumi, Inc.

About the LPGAThe Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world's premier women's professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent more than 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women's sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

About PGA TOURBy showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.64 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

TUMI Media ContactsTUMI Alexandra Gillisalexandra.gillis@tumi.com

Hailey HauldrenSHADOWhhauldren@weareshadow.com

LPGAJ.D. Sterbajd.sterba@lpga.com

PGA TOURChris Cox chriscox@pgatourhq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322880/Tumi_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2322881/Tumi_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tumi-named-official-luggage-of-the-pga-tour-and-lpga-302040809.html