Turacoz paths itself from a medical writing agency to a technological-driven solution provider for all scientific publications and medical communications requirements

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of AI and technological advancements in medical communications, Turacoz recognizes that the industry is navigating an era where technology, human insight, and patient involvement are becoming increasingly interconnected. This integration presents a unique opportunity to enhance the relevance and impact of medical work. However, it remains crucial for professionals in the field to continue upholding the principles of integrity, transparency, and patient partnerships—values that serve as the foundation of the profession.

Turacoz has always adopted the ethical principles of transparency and integrity of ISMPP in all its medical writing processes. Discussing this further at the ISMPP European meeting 2025, Dr Namrata Singh, Founder and CEO of Turacoz Group mentions, "Every year, I have been a part of ISMPP meetings in Europe and the US where I discuss and present different case situations of how Turacoz firmly stands by the core values of integrity and transparency and have educated the authors and researchers on ethical publishing of study results. This is the time to think innovatively, adapt to the AI age, and upgrade yourself for the futuristic medical writer's role. Over the last two years, the Turacoz group has been very vocal about discussing the best practices in medical writing with the growing impact of AI in several international forums."

Dr. Namrata highlighted the growing role of data visualization in scientific publications, noting that over the past 2-3 years, 80% of Turacoz's submissions include graphical or video abstracts, often with lay summary videos for patients. She emphasized the importance of visually engaging, byte-sized information for healthcare professionals and patients. She further says: "Over the past 2-3 years, there's been a growing emphasis on patient-centricity in scientific communications. Patient engagement now goes beyond educational materials to focus on patient experiences, especially in rare diseases. With technological advances, we can better reach patients, even creating patient posters alongside scientific ones. A simple QR code on a scientific poster can lead patients to a simplified version, enhancing accessibility and understanding."

Embracing design-thinking as a framework to guide its innovation and collaborative endeavours, Turacoz group marches ahead as a pioneer to advocate using AI ethically in medical and scientific communications and prepares to position itself as a technologically driven medical communications solution provider in the industry.

About Turacoz Group:

Turacoz Group serves as a strategic partner to biopharma companies, medical technology firms, healthcare professionals, and research institutes, guiding them through the complexities of product and service development. We specialize in crafting Clear, Cohesive, Complete, Concise, and Concrete scientific communication tailored to specific target audiences. Whether in print or digital formats, our solutions ensure that complex scientific data is communicated effectively, enabling our clients to focus on their core research and development efforts. By providing high-quality, precise, and accessible content, we support our clients in advancing innovation and improving patient care, driving success in their respective fields.

