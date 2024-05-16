Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

UK Cost of Living Crisis Drives 118% Increase in Prepaid Card Use

16 maggio 2024 | 14.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With 1 in 4 Users Using Them To Avoid Debt

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite Britain exiting the recession, Brits are increasingly adopting prepaid cards to manage the ongoing cost of living crisis and avoid debt. A survey by Opinium, commissioned by leading online prepaid payment firm Recharge, shows that 1 in 5 Brits (11.4 million) use prepaid cards, marking a 118% increase since the crisis began.

34% of users (3.9 million) leverage prepaid cards to control finances, while 26% (3 million) use them to avoid debt. Over half (56%) of users are 18 to 34. The survey also highlights that men are 53% more likely to use prepaid cards than women (26% vs. 17%).

Key Trends:

Demographics and Fraud Prevention:

Günther Vogelpoel, CEO of Recharge, said, "The cost of living crisis has fundamentally altered spending habits, driving many Brits to seek alternative ways to ensure they are in control of their finances. Prepaid payment products are just one of the ways they are doing this. Our research highlights the importance of financial security and control in today's uncertain times. Recharge is all about putting the consumer in charge and providing them with the options to spend their way whilst continuing to meet their evolving needs."

This research, conducted by Opinium for Recharge, surveyed 2,000 UK adults. For more details, contact press@recharge.com.

About Recharge:Recharge, a B2C prepaid payments platform, offers over 16,000 digital vouchers and products, including e-gifts, gaming cards, and mobile top-ups. Operating in 180+ markets from Amsterdam, Recharge has raised over $70 million from investors like Prime Ventures and SmartFin. Visit company.recharge.com for more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414724/Recharge.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-cost-of-living-crisis-drives-118-increase-in-prepaid-card-use-302147777.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza card use card Regno Unito Crisis Drives
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, ancora piogge abbondanti e possibili nubifragi al Nord
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue rivede al rialzo stime crescita: +0,9% nel 2024
News to go
Attentato a Robert Fico, il premier slovacco ferito ad Handlova
News to go
Cala il consumo di alcol e fumo tra i giovani, il rapporto Istat
Meteo, Italia divisa in due: le previsioni per i prossimi giorni
News to go
Mare 2024, 10 Bandiere blu in più per l'Italia: ecco dove
News to go
Investimenti, in arrivo nuovo Btp Green con scadenza 2037
News to go
Camorra, soldi nella ristorazione per finanziare il clan Contini: 5 arresti
News to go
Banche, le nuove regole sulle crypto slittano al 2026
News to go
Mattarella: "La pace si costruisce a partire dalla vita di ogni giorno"
News to go
Polemica sulla sugar tax
News to go
Truffe online, arriva il reato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza