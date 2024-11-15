Cerca nel sito
 
UK's Department for Business and Trade Announces Winners of Unicorn Kingdom Pathfinder Awards, Backing Next Generation of Tech Scale-Ups

15 novembre 2024 | 12.01
LETTURA: 5 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four innovative tech scale up businesses tackling challenges from connecting cancer patients to clinical trials, to improving IT systems' resistance to cyber-attacks, have been announced as winners of the Unicorn Kingdom Pathfinder Awards (UKPA) – DBT's largest global awards for tech scale up companies. 

The awards, hosted by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), provide a unique opportunity to unearth the most promising businesses in tech and builds on the success of the UK's Tech Rocketship Awards in 2023, which resulted in £67.4 million investment into the UK.  

The government is focused on transforming the UK into even more of a magnet for investors and global businesses of all shapes and sizes. The awards serve as a reminder that the UK is the place to do business, helping to advance further opportunities for investment and growth.

Finalists were drawn from four categories: AI, Cyber Security, Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) technology and Digital Trade Solutions.  

The winners were announced yesterday at LinkedIn's HQ in London, where the 10 finalists pitched to a leading panel of judges from the tech industry. They also heard from entrepreneur Alpesh B Patel OBE in a fireside chat, alongside panellists Envisionit Deep AI and Shopline - two successful businesses that have set up in the UK.  

The winners will also attend a roundtable at No10 to discuss their success at the awards and explore ways in which the UK can maintain its position as a premier destination to grow a business.  

Minister for Small Businesses Gareth Thomas said:  

"We have a thriving tech sector worth over $1 trillion, and our Pathfinder Awards are vital in encouraging more tech scale ups from around the world to do businesses here in the UK.  

"Not only does the UK have more unicorns than France and Germany combined, but our country continues to be a prime destination for tech businesses from across the world to come and succeed."  

Winners of the UKPAs will receive a tailored growth programme to scale up their business in the UK, including support from leading industry and government sector specialists and expertise from DBT's Global Entrepreneur Programme.   

Winners:  

Cagatay Culcuoglu, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Massive Bio said:

"It's amazing to win the UKPA award for AI. The UK is a great place to expand globally and for business operations. We are looking forward to building our footprint in Commonwealth nations with the support of DBT and help cancer patients identify the right clinical trials."

Diego Padovan, Chief Executive Officer at CyLock said:

"In cyber security, trust is something that is essential to provide your products. This kind of competition is crucial to building trust with our customers."

Mohamed Hamedi, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Grubtech said:

"It's great to have the UK as a base to accelerate our global expansion. Thank you to DBT for supporting us to open doors, remove barriers, and helping us to hit the ground running."

Sancak Gülgen, Co-Founder of Bottobo said:

"We really appreciate the support from the UK government for startups and future unicorns. The most important part is that they have a clear plan for the future needs of the technology and focus for us."

Increasing investment is a mission at the heart of this government. Britain is back and open for business, and our thriving tech sector, already worth $1.1 trillion, shows that the UK is the investment destination of choice.  

The UK is one of only three economies in the world with a trillion-dollar tech sector, closely behind the US and China, and we're encouraging more tech scale ups to come to the UK and operate here.  

Our new Industrial Strategy will be international from the start, taking learnings from the best of what has been achieved globally. It will build on the UK's strengths to support even more international businesses to thrive in our market. That's why digital and tech is one of our growth sectors that will be a focus of the strategy.  

Full list of finalists:

AI:  

Massive BioPix ForceWestwellTessact

Digital Trade Solutions: 

Gallarus Industry SolutionsGrubtech

Connected & Automated Mobility (CAM):

MooVitaBottobo

Cyber Security: 

CyLockCyberdes

Notes to Editors  

great.gov.uk/ukpahttps://www.great.gov.uk/campaign-site/gep/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558371/DBT_business_roundtable.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558526/DBT_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uks-department-for-business-and-trade-announces-winners-of-unicorn-kingdom-pathfinder-awards-backing-next-generation-of-tech-scale-ups-302306378.html

