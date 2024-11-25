Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 11:38
Ultima Markets Spotlights the Future of CRM Technology at FMLS:24

25 novembre 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets established itself as a forward-thinking leader within the financial industry at the esteemed Finance Magnates London Summit 2024 (FMLS:24). The summit attracted a diverse group of industry professionals, all eager to explore the transformative trends shaping financial services' future.

Our booth set a high bar for energy and engagement among the distinguished participants. We transformed the typical expo experience into an immersive showcase for financial enthusiasts. With a vibrant display and interactive offerings, it became the summit's focal point, attracting a diverse crowd eager to dive into the trading world.

The summit featured various sessions, including interviews, panel discussions, and keynote speeches. Topics ranged from regulatory frameworks to the digital revolution in finance, aimed at sparking conversation and shaping the industry's future.

Redefining CRM with Artificial Intelligence

Ultima Markets took a prominent role during the summit, with our Vice President of Marketing, Ernest Yiu, delivering a highly anticipated keynote speech on 'CRM in 2025: The Light at the End of the Funnel'.

"The future of CRM was evolving rapidly," he said, "thanks to AI and machine learning. These tools enabled brokers to predict client needs by analysing behaviours and preferences, allowing us to provide more personalised and proactive service."

He also stressed the importance of personalisation in client relationships: "At Ultima Markets, we aimed to make clients feel like we were speaking to them directly. We achieved this by segmenting our clients based on factors like trading history and experience level, providing tailored content for each group."

Ernest's predictions on the practical applications of AI and machine learning encouraged the audience to reconsider their strategies, highlighting the essential role of innovative CRM solutions in maintaining a competitive edge.

FMLS:24 provided a platform for forward-thinking professionals to address the complexities of the modern financial landscape, where participants like Ultima Markets demonstrated how technology shapes the industry's future and how companies adapt to these changes.

Ultima Markets remains committed to driving innovation and empowering traders worldwide with cutting-edge tools and insights as the financial industry evolves.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is a fully licensed, fast-growing broker offering access to over 250+ financial instruments. With a team of more than 2,000 professionals across 15 global offices, we serve clients in 172 countries. For more information about Ultima Markets, please visit us on FacebookXInstagramLinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565309/UM___FMLS2024.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565443/IMG_2072.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509939/Ultima_Markets_LOGO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultima-markets-spotlights-the-future-of-crm-technology-at-fmls24-302314660.html

