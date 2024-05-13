UltraSense Systems TouchPoint Q Controller now shipping globally in several vehicles

Revolutionary solid surface touch interfaces enhance driver user experience by moving core functions from the display to easy access touch points

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UltraSense Systems, an emerging leader in automotive semiconductor Human Machine Interface (HMI) Controllers and HMI touch system designs, announced its TouchPoint Q Controller is now being experienced by consumers in numerous SUV and sedan production vehicles.

Through its collaboration with Korean tier-supplier Mobase Electronics Co. Ltd, UltraSense TouchPoint Q Controller augments Mobase's capacitive technology by detecting specific force patterns and thresholds for the infotainment system in 2024 (Korea models) and 2025 (global models) of Genesis GV80, GV70 and G80 SUV and sedan platforms, improving the driver experience with a premium solid surface and robust touch interface.

In partnership with BCS Automotive Interface Solutions (BCS-AIS) in China, UltraSense TouchPoint Q Controller was added to capacitive touch steering wheels for several models of vehicles from FAW Group, the second largest of the "Big Four" state-owned car manufacturers of China. Models in production with steering wheels using UltraSense include Hongqi's EV platforms EH7, EH7 convertible and the EHS7 SUV.

UltraSense TouchPoint Q Controller was selected for its unique piezoelectric properties over parallel plate capacitive, optical and piezoresistive force-sensing technologies including:

"For steering wheels, we were looking for a solution that could detect force for many buttons at the same time. UltraSense TouchPoint Q Controller provided us a cost-effective way to use just one controller for all buttons in the steering wheel switch box," added Tim Zhou, R&D Director at BCS-AIS.

"OEMs are starting to require force touch to be integrated with capacitive touch sensing to eliminate potential false triggers due to inadvertent touches or ambient interferences. UltraSense TouchPoint Q Controller allowed us to quickly adopt and ramp up production," said SM Park, Director of R&D for Mobase Electronics.

"We are delighted with the rapid adoption of our portfolio of UltraSense TouchPoint HMI Controllers by our esteemed tier-supplier partners," said Mo Maghsoudnia, Founder and CEO of UltraSense Systems. "Our goal is to continually make life easier for our customers by providing comprehensive easy-to-integrate HMI controllers and holistic HMI system design modules that seamlessly integrate solid surface touch interfaces into modern vehicle interiors and exteriors."

UltraSense Systems will be demonstrating many of its TouchPoint HMI Controllers and HMI touch system designs at InCabin USA 2024, May 21st to 23rd at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit.

About UltraSense Systems Inc.

UltraSense Systems elevates the automotive touch experience with its Human Machine Interface (HMI) Controllers and InPlane Sensing solutions, enabling multi-mode touch sensing, backlighting, haptics feedback to turn almost any surface into touch surface. UltraSense offers a more intuitive and modern experience for drivers; a more integrated, easier to manufacture and thinner solutions for tier-suppliers; and greater design options plus recyclability and sustainability benefits for automakers. For more information, visit www.ultrasensesys.com.

About BCS Automotive Interface Solutions

BCS Automotive Interface Solutions specializes in crafting innovative switch solutions for vehicle interiors, ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience for every driver. With a rich heritage dating back to 1949, the company has evolved into a global leader in automotive interface solutions with a workforce of approximately 3,600 dedicated employees. With a global footprint in 10 countries, including 8 advanced manufacturing facilities and 13 Sales and Engineering locations, BCS stands as a reliable partner for automotive manufacturers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.bcs-ais.com.

About Mobase Electronics Co. Ltd.

Mobase Electronics is a leading Korean manufacturer and supplier of automotive components and complete electronic system solutions including body control modules (also known as BCMs and IBUs), smart key systems as well as HMI components including mechanical switches, power window systems and traditional ignition key sets. Mobase Electronics has been providing high quality products to Hyundai Kia Motor Corporation and other global auto makers for the past 30 years with rigorous R&D and the latest cutting-edge automotive systems' technologies. For more information, please visit www.mobaseelectronics.com.

