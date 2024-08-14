Unical Expands European Sales & Support with New Office in Surrey, United Kingdom

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unical Aviation, Inc. (Unical), a leader in the commercial aerospace Used Serviceable Material market, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Surrey, United Kingdom. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), allowing for enhanced service delivery and closer client engagement in these vital markets.

Located in the scenic town of Dorking in Surrey, the new office will serve as a strategic hub for sales and regional support operations. The new office will support stronger relationships with partners and customers throughout the EMEA region.

"We are very excited to open our new office in Dorking, Surrey. The new office and expansion of our team in the UK really demonstrates the recent success & growth we have experienced in the EMEA region & elevates us into a great position to support our regional customers better going forwards, whilst enabling us to really drive our continued growth strategy in EMEA," said Chief Commercial Officer Stefan Haynes.

Unical's expansion is a testament to the company's recent growth and success in Europe. The new office coincides with a partnership announced earlier this year whereby Unical is storing and distributing parts from a warehouse at London's Heathrow Airport. Together, these announcements highlight the company's dedication to its EMEA customers and its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and support in the surrounding regions.

