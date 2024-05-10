Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 10 Maggio 2024
Unleashing the New Momentum for China-Germany (China-Europe) Economic and Technological Cooperation

10 maggio 2024 | 12.45
BEIJING CHINA-GERMANY FORUM FOR INDUSTRIAL COOPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT——China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions 2024 Will Kick Off

BEIJING, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 6, 2024, the press conference on BEIJING CHINA-GERMANY FORUM FOR INDUSTRIAL COOPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT -- China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2024 (Hereinafter referred to as the Forum 2024) was held at China-Germany Plaza in Shunyi District of Beijing.

The Forum 2024 will be held at the Beijing China-Germany International Conference and Exhibition Center in Shunyi District from May 12 to 14, 2024. The event is co-sponsored by the Shunyi District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the International Economic Senate (IES), and the Network for International Cooperation on Technology Commercialization (NICTC), and the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission (ICC-NDRC) and Asia Digital Group serve as its strategic partners.

The press conference was hosted by Zhou Jinghui, head of the Shunyi Bureau of Economy and Information Technology and chairperson of the Management Committee of the Beijing China-Germany International Cooperation Industrial Park (hereinafter referred to as the Industrial Park). Du Yue (Deputy Head of Shunyi District People's Government of Beijing Municipality), Ren Zhiguang (Executive Director of the Forum from IES), and Ding Kai (Chief of Mechanism Cooperation Division, ICC-NDRC) attended the press conference and delivered speeches. Additionally, Zhang Zhang (NICTC Executive Director-General) and Zhu Dongfang (President of Asia Digital Group) participated in the conference.

It is reported that the Forum 2024 will include the Opening Ceremony & Plenary Sessions, a Roundtable on Innovation-driven Development between German Enterprises and Industrial Park, New Energy and Intelligent Vehicle Industry Development Forum, "Digital Intelligence in Shunyi" China-Germany (China-Europe) Cooperation and Development Forum, and China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Economic and Technological Exchanges and Cooperation Forum. Concurrently, the Forum 2024 will host activities such as the Shunyi Tour for Hidden-Champion Entrepreneurs and the China-Germany (China-Europe) Economic and Technological Interaction Area.

The Forum 2024 will pool global resources to better facilitate the cooperation in multiple fields like economy, technology and more from a higher and broader perspective, and to create an event for German and other European businesses to come together in Beijing and exchange ideas on technological innovation, industrial development, talent flow and information.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unleashing-the-new-momentum-for-china-germany-china-europe-economic-and-technological-cooperation-302142248.html

