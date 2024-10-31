Vanderlande announces acquisition of Siemens Logistics

VEGHEL, The Netherlands, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderlande, a leader in future-proof logistic process automation for the warehousing, airports and parcel sectors, has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Logistics – a leading provider of value-added baggage and cargo handling as well as transformational digital solutions for the airport operation of the future – from the company's current owner Siemens.

The acquisition has received full approval and support from the Supervisory and Management Boards of both Vanderlande and its parent company Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) as well as the Management Board of Siemens.

The proposed transaction will significantly enhance customer value by providing accelerated access to advanced technologies, improving global presence for better local service, and creating further customer value through synergies in technology development. With this acquisition, Vanderlande is building a firm foundation for sustainable growth within the wider automated logistics market based on the strong and reliable contribution of its airport business.

The global logistics landscape is undergoing significant change, with increasing demand for efficient, automated systems. Vanderlande, known for its strong presence in airport logistics, recognises the evolving trends in the sector and sees tremendous potential for sustained growth. With passenger travel on the rise and airports investing heavily in modernisation, the long-term market outlook for airport automation is highly positive.

Vanderlande recognises Siemens Logistics as a mature, resilient organisation with exceptional, knowledgeable people which has resulted in a robust reputation and decades of trusted relationships with customers.

Andrew Manship, Vanderlande's President & CEO, says, "Siemens Logistics' innovative approach and robust business model align perfectly with Vanderlande's vision for the future. Its forward-thinking and innovative mindset also proves its ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. Our customers will benefit from a broader range of solutions and services, enabling them to address their challenges more effectively."

Cultural synergy

Siemens Logistics, a well-established player in the logistics industry, is widely respected for its deep expertise, resilience and ability to anticipate future market dynamics. With a culture rooted in innovation, Siemens Logistics has built a solid reputation by continuously adapting to emerging trends and delivering exceptional service to its customers. The decades of industry experience, strong customer relationships and a future-focused approach perfectly complement Vanderlande's mission to innovate and excel.

"As a distinguished provider of solutions for airport logistics, Siemens Logistics enjoys a first-class reputation in the baggage and air-cargo handling areas. Together with Vanderlande and our committed global teams, we look forward to bringing fresh impetus to the airport industry and to supporting our customers' business with future-oriented technologies," said Michael Schneider, CEO of Siemens Logistics. "Our innovative portfolio of high-performance hardware and software along with extensive offerings for smart services will perfectly complement Vanderlande's portfolio and continue to drive automation and digitalization within the industry. A future joint set-up will offer our customers as well as our teams significant development and value-add potential."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals, and closing is expected during the calendar year 2025.

