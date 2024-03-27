Cerca nel sito
 
Vantage Foundation partners Instituto Claret to uplift underprivileged in Brazil

27 marzo 2024 | 11.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAO PAULO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation is pleased to announce its partnership with Instituto Claret, a reputable charitable organisation in Brazil.

Instituto Claret offers a range of programmes including support for children, families, violence prevention, homeless assistance, food security, and vocational training. These initiatives, touching the lives of thousands monthly, highlight the organisation's unwavering commitment to uplift underprivileged communities.

"Instituto Claret is dedicated to supporting people in vulnerable situations through human-centred services and programs tailored to all age groups, from young children to seniors, including families and teenagers in need of after-school support," says Paula Rodrigues Diego Unger, manager of Instituto Claret.

"Our mission is to help individuals reach their fullest potential. By providing a safe environment, we can shelter them, and listen to their needs and aspirations. This allows us to offer tailored assistance and connect them with essential support such as education, healthcare, and advocacy for their rights."

The collaboration exemplifies a shared commitment to philanthropy and social consciousness. Both entities stand united in their  missions to accelerate meaningful community improvement. This initiative with Instituto Claret is part of a series of programmes run by Vantage Foundation, underscoring the organisation's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact worldwide.

"Vantage Foundation remains steadfast in our commitment to creating positive change in meaningful ways around the world," expressed Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "With each initiative we undertake, we contribute together with our partners to a more inclusive future for all."

Since its launch at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team in late 2023, Vantage Foundation has expanded its footprint to include countries like Malaysia and Singapore. Just last month, Vantage Foundation collaborated with The iREDE Foundation to empower child amputees in Nigeria.

For further information about Instituto Claret, please visit  https://www.institutoclaret.org.br

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team in 2023. For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373110/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-foundation-partners-instituto-claret-to-uplift-underprivileged-in-brazil-302100870.html

