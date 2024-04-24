Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2024
Vantage Foundation supports education activities of the UNESCO South Asia Regional Office in New Delhi in India

24 aprile 2024
SINGAPORE, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global imperative to improve access to and the quality of education continues to be paramount. In this regard, independent charity Vantage Foundation notes that India has made significant strides in its education system, with strong indicators pointing to the country's notable efforts to enhance learning outcomes.

Notably, Vantage Foundation recognises the pivotal role played by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in facilitating India's transition toward a digitally empowered society. UNESCO's profound insights, showcased through the State of Education Report (SOER) published by the UNESCO New Delhi Office, serve as a testament to its commitment to driving positive educational reforms.

"UNESCO New Delhi produces our flagship report on the issues relating to the domain of education in India such as artificial intelligence in education, technical and vocational education, climate education etc.," explains Joyce Poan, Programme Specialist and Chief of Sector for Education, UNESCO New Delhi. "We collaborated with Vantage on the topic of artificial intelligence and education. These reports are useful to policymakers because they provide updated information and ten concrete recommendations, specific to India."

"The SOER was the result of meticulous research by experts and designed for practical application. As such, we can bear witness to its tangible effects in India today," says Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "More importantly, its universal insights have the potential to transcend borders, offering far-reaching benefits that extend beyond India."

Joyce also highlights the reports' wide-ranging use cases. "Our reports serve as an essential compilation of best practices, going beyond merely informing policymakers. They also represent an important repository of knowledge on the chosen topic, aimed at educating teachers, students, and the public alike," she explains.

When asked about the future updates to its knowledge base, Joyce explains, "This year, UNESCO New Delhi will prioritise cultural and arts education in India. Our upcoming report will spotlight best practices from different Indian states and strategies for enhancing cultural and arts education across the country."

Through their collaborative efforts, Vantage Foundation and UNESCO New Delhi exemplify a shared dedication to nurturing educational excellence and societal progress. These initiatives are crafted to inspire the next generation to strive for greater accomplishments, both within India and on a global scale.

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team in 2023. For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394789/Vantage_Foundation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-foundation-supports-education-activities-of-the-unesco-south-asia-regional-office-in-new-delhi-in-india-302125371.html

